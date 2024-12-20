The film UI starring Upendra Rao has appeared on multiple piracy websites just hours after its release.

The much-awaited sci-fi action thriller UI, starring Upendra Rao, was released today, December 20. While fans are celebrating the film's debut in theaters, it has unfortunately already been leaked online.

The movie has appeared on multiple piracy websites just hours after its release. According to Times Now, UI is available for free on sites like Movierulez, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and various Telegram channels.

The movie UI, starring Upendra Rao, is available for download on various pirated websites in different resolutions like 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and even some HD versions. This has made the film just a search away for anyone looking to watch it online. Piracy sites such as Moviesda, Tamilblasters, TamilYogi, Ibomma, and others have reportedly leaked the film.

With the sci-fi movie being leaked online, it remains uncertain whether its box office performance will be impacted. However, UI is receiving a positive response from audiences after its theatrical release, thanks to its unique storyline.

The opening titles of UI have also become a hot topic on social media. The first title says, "If you're intelligent, leave the theater right now." The next ones follow with, "If you're a fool, watch the entire movie," and "The intelligent may seem foolish, while fools act smart."