HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki

This November 2025, K-dramas from The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You bring fresh stories of romance, revenge, and laughter across Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki
As November 2025 arrives, K-drama enthusiasts have plenty to be excited about. The month’s OTT line-up is filled with fresh stories, from lighthearted comedies to gripping thrillers and heart-tugging romances. Whether you’re in the mood for laughter, suspense, or a tale of second chances, these upcoming releases promise something special for every viewer.

Let’s explore the list of K-dramas making their debut on major streaming platforms this November.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim: Netflix (October 25, 2025)

This warm and witty drama tells the story of a middle-aged salesman whose peaceful routine is disrupted by an unexpected demotion. Starring Ryu Seung-ryong, the show is a thoughtful blend of humor and heart, exploring themes of self-discovery, resilience, and finding joy in unexpected turns.

Moon River: Viki (October 31, 2025)

Set in a regal kingdom filled with secrets and betrayal, the series follows a Crown Prince (Kang Tae-oh) determined to avenge his late queen. Fate takes a twist when he magically swaps bodies with a commoner (Kim Se-jeong) who looks strikingly like the deceased queen.

ALSO READ: From Lovely Runner to Be Melodramatic: 7 K-dramas that gained fame after their finales

Nice To Not Meet You: Prime Video (November 3, 2025)

The story follows an actor obsessed with his public image and a once-celebrated journalist who has fallen from grace. When their paths cross amid a scandals and surprises, sparks begin to fly.

The Manipulated: JioHotstar (November 5, 2025)

This suspenseful drama stars Ji Chang-wook, Doh Kyung-soo, Lee Kwang-soo, and Jo Yoon-su. The story follows a man who discovers that his entire life, including his memories and relationships, has been fabricated by unseen forces. As he sets out to uncover the truth, he’s drawn into a dangerous web of deceit, revenge, and moral conflict.

Dynamite Kiss: Netflix (November 12, 2025)

Starring Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, the series follows a hardworking manager at a baby products company whose life spirals into hilarious chaos after an accidental kiss with a coworker goes viral. 

ALSO READ: From Inheritors to Hierarchy: Inside most elite, luxurious high schools in K-dramas

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
