Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms

September 2025 brings powerful K-dramas, from thrillers, romances, to nostalgic tales. Fans can expect an intense, emotional, and unforgettable experience with these OTT releases.

As we step into September 2025, new and exciting K-dramas are waiting to deliver powerful narratives. With a mix of heartwarming romances, suspenseful thrillers, nostalgic journeys, and intriguing mysteries, here’s your detailed calendar of K-dramas streaming across OTT platforms this September.

My Youth

Releasing on September 5 on Viu, the story revolves around two childhood friends who faced a devastating tragedy and reunite ten years later as adults. Though they have matured and learned to live with their scars, their emotional wounds still linger.

You And Everything Else

Releasing September 13 on Netflix, You and Everything Else tells the heartbreaking story of two lifelong best friends and rivals with a complicated love-hate relationship. One of them was a successful film director, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She asks her old friend, now a screenwriter, to accompany her to a euthanasia centre.

A Hundred Memories

Set in the nostalgic 1980s, A Hundred Memories releases September 13 with Kim Da-mi, Shin Ye-eun, and Heo Nam-jun. It follows two close friends navigating dreams, love, and youth. One works as a bus hostess who is aspiring to attend university, while the other is a charismatic newcomer who captures her heart.

First Lady

Coming September 24, First Lady stars Eugene and Ji Hyun-woo. The drama focuses on a woman whose world shatters when her husband, the president-elect, asks for a divorce just 67 days before his inauguration. This political drama explores betrayal, power, resilience, and the personal sacrifices behind public roles.

Kiss Me For No Reason

Streaming on Netflix in September, Kiss Me For No Reason stars Ahn Eun-jin and Jang Ki-yong. The story follows a man haunted by a woman who left him after a single unforgettable kiss. Years later, she reappears in his workplace, now married and a mother.

Confidence Queen

Premiering September 6 on Prime Video, Confidence Queen stars Park Min-young, Park Hee-soon, and Jong-hyuk. A remake of the Japanese hit Confidence Man JP, the story follows a genius woman with an IQ of 165 who leads a team of con artists.

Shin’s Project

Premiering September 15, Shin’s Project stars Han Sukkyu, Bae Hyun-sung, and Lee Re. The drama tells the unusual story of a former top-class negotiator who now runs a chicken restaurant. His mysterious skills resurface when a rookie judge is unexpectedly assigned to work there.