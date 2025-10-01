Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

October 2025 brings seven must-watch K-dramas, featuring romance, fantasy, family drama, and magical adventures.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Upcoming K-Dramas in October 2025: From Genie, Make A Wish to Typhoon Family on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
After the September 2025 hit Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, K-drama fans are eagerly turning their attention to October. The new month promises fresh stories, rom-coms, and unique first-time pairings across popular streaming platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and more.

Here’s a look at seven K-dramas that you should not miss this October.

Genie, Make A Wish: Netflix

Genie, Make A Wish is a fantasy-romance drama starring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy. The story follows a young woman who awakens a thousand-year-sleeping genie, leading to magical adventures, unexpected challenges, and a charming romance.

The Story of Bi Hyeong: Enchanted Master of the Goblin

This supernatural drama follows Hwang Jae Wook and Lee Cha Min as they navigate a mystical world filled with goblins and enchanted beings. The show combines folklore, mystery, and action, offering a unique supernatural experience.

Would You Marry Me?: JioHotstar

Would You Marry Me? is a romantic comedy starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min. The series explores modern relationships, unexpected proposals, and quirky romance, delivering laugh-out-loud moments along with emotional depth.

Typhoon Family: Netflix

This heartwarming drama centres around family dynamics, challenges, and personal growth. Featuring Lee Junho and Kim Minha, Typhoon Family explores how relationships withstand external pressures and emotional storms.

ALSO READ: Latest K-Drama Releases: 7 new Korean dramas dropping on Netflix and other OTT platforms this week

Marie and Her Three Daddies

Marie and Her Three Daddies is a quirky, unique drama focusing on unconventional family setups. Starring Ha Seung Ri and Hyun Woo, it explores comedy, romance, and life lessons through the eyes of a woman balancing relationships with three significant figures in her life.

The Dream Life of Mr Kim: Netflix

Starring Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, and Cha Kang Yoon, this drama follows the journey of Mr Kim, a man balancing personal ambitions, family responsibilities, and unexpected adventures.

Moon River: Viki

Moon River stars Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong in a touching romantic drama. The story follows young lovers navigating complex emotions, dreams, and life challenges in a picturesque riverside setting.

ALSO READ: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
