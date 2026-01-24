FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Upasana Singh breaks silence on her absence from The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Kapil Sharma is still like my younger brother'

After entertaining audiences with her Bua character in Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV, Upasana Singh was also briefly seen in The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. However, she has been entirely missing from Kapil Sharma's latest show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 07:19 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

    Upasana Singh, best known for her popular characters on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, has opened up about her absence from Kapil Sharma's latest comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, that streams on Netflix. She has also clarified that there was never any fallout between her and comedian Kapil, putting all rumours to rest. 

    In a candid interview with IANS, Upasana said that Kapil continues to be like a younger brother to her, dismissing rumours of any bad blood between them. "For me, Kapil is still like my younger brother. We talk to each other and share a good bond. If he needs me ever on the show and if I like the character , I would surely go," she said. 

    Recalling her journey on Comedy Nights With Kapil, the actress said that she and the team stayed at the top of TRP charts for nearly two-and-a-half years. "People enjoyed my character a lot. I became Jag Bua and later Pinky Bua, and both were loved by the audience,” she added. 

    Talking about returning to The Great Indian Kapil Show, Upasana stated that she was open to returning to the show, but only if she was given a significant role. She further explained that when Kapil shifted channels from Colors TV to Sony and offered her a part again on The Kapil Sharma Show, she did return briefly. However, things did not work out creatively. "Kapil was extremely busy with his film commitments at that time and did not have the time to work on the detailing of my character. Because of that, it didn’t fully satisfy me as an actor," she said.

    The actress also stressed that she has no regrets and is happy with moving forward in life. "Whatever God has written for me, that is what I will do," she said, adding that she is currently happy focusing on her film projects. Upasana concluded by wishing Kapil Sharma and his entire team continued success.

    READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

