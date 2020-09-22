UP Film City: From Anupam Kher to Soundarya Rajinikanth, celebs all praise for CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that India's 'biggest' Film City will be built near the Hastinapur area on the Yamuna Expressway. In a virtual meeting with several leading members of the film industry, the UP CM discussed his proposal for the new film city.

Addressing the members, he added that the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has already given a presentation on it and asserted that the film city "will become the symbol of India's identity".

The CM said that the place where this film city is being proposed, it will become a symbol of India's identity. "This is the area between the Ganges and Yamuna. Yamuna ji's parallel Yamuna Expressway has been constructed to connect Delhi to Agra and this , entire area falls amid that," he stated.

The Yogi government has also provided a plot of 1000 acres of land for the establishment of the Film City.

The land distribution for the project is as follows: For the Film City, there will be 780 acres of the industrial plot at Sector-21 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority area; and for the commercial plots, there will be 220 acres -- bringing the total to 1000 acres of land.

The decision was welcomed by the members of the film fraternity. Here are some reactions:

Today is a festive day. Everyone has confidence in Yogi Ji's capacity. The UP Film City will be as attractive as the Taj Mahal and will be looked up to by the entire world. By inviting us for the first meeting, Yogi ji has recorded us in history and if I am in anyway able to be a part of Yogi ji's this dream, I would consider myself fortunate. -- Anupam Kher, actor

A very welcome move. I am sure Yogi Ji will fulfil this dream. If he also works towards the revival of regional cinema, it will be very good. -- Paresh Rawal, actor and chairman, National School of Drama

India still does not have an animation industry. It has a big impact in today's films. Yogi Ji will have a great facility if he tries in this direction. Thank you very much to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for announcing the establishment of the film City. -- Soundarya Rajinikanth, producer-director

I am happy that Yogi Ji has tried to give a new option to the film world. It will be a feather in the cap to the wonderful talents of small cities, dreams. I will be present for service at all times, with full potential. Thank you. -- Raju Srivastava, president, Uttar Pradesh Film Bandhu

There is a very dignified effort. For this, film cities all over the world should be studied. Their merits, shortcomings should be understood. Facilities should be provided in terms of requirements. This is an important effort for the world. My best wishes. -- Anup Jalota, singer

Today, when Yogi himself is leading, no work is unworkable. Uttar Pradesh is the virtuous land of deities. The world is going to show the way. Yogi Ji's world is going to nurture Indian culture. Art seekers get respect. It will definitely happen, it is my belief. The rest of yogi Ji orders, we are runners. -- Kailash Kher, singer

UP is a shooting-friendly place. I have done a lot of work here. Today's day is historic for the art sector of the whole world. Yogi Ji is giving a new option to the film world. The presentation that was shown today showed us the image of a better future. You have given us a new base to the artists. The culture of UP has affected Indian films from the beginning, now the film city will affect the whole world. My very best wishes, many thanks to Yogi Ji. -- Satish Kaushik, producer-director

Yogi Ji has done a very beautiful job in a very short time. The announcement of the film City is likely to encourage all of us. I have been a part of the film world for 40 years. If I could also contribute to the realization of this big dream of Yogi Ji, I would be blessed with life. -- Udit Narayan, playback singer