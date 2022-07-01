Uorfi Javed's hilarious reaction on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy goes viral

Credit: Uorfi Javed-Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announced their pregnancy, fans to friends from the film industry have been talking about their child. Recently, Uorfi Javed reacted to the news while posing for the paps.

Uorfi Javed, who was wearing a tube top and short skirt, said that Ranbir-Alia’s baby will be very cute. On being asked if she is becoming bua or maasi, she stated, “Mai kya banungi, main yahi rahungi, Begani Shaadi Mein Abdullah Deewana.” Her hilarious reaction is going viral on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, “Sooo true she said.” The second one mentioned, “sach bolti h chahe koi b bat ho ye bat sb m honi chahiye.” The third person commented, “Dunno why I feel bad for her.” The fourth one wrote, “Very beautiful h urfi nice yar aapka bhi bohot nek ladke ke saath Sadi hoga insaallah.”

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was brutally trolled for reacting to Alia’s pregnancy. She had said ‘she is extremely happy as Alia-Ranbir are becoming parents, and she has become an aunt of their child.’

As soon as Rakhi posted the video, almost every second comment mocked her, and she was termed as 'Begani shaadi mein Abdula deewana.' A user commented, "They don't give a f to Rakhi." Another user commented, "Kahe ko is pagal aurat ke saath Ranbir aur alia ka rishta jod raha hai." One of the users commented, "Maan na maan main teri mehmaan." A netizen mocked her saying, "Masi shadi me invited nhi thi." Another netizen added, "Aap to maaasi ban gaye, kya vo balak aapke maaasi banne ka gum jhel paega ....Sad for him." One of the netizen added, "Ye alag hi nasha karke baithi hai."

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, with his back to the camera, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon. Sharing this post, the Kapoor and Sons actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart and sparks emoji. Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way.