Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of rape threats, abuses after winning The Traitors: 'Harsh, Purav ko cheating se haraaya'

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther clinched the title of winners in the debut season of The Traitors. In a dramatic finale, the duo eliminated both their fellow faithful Sudhanshu Pandey and the two traitors, Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. Uorfi and Nikita shared the grand prize of Rs 70 lakhs.

After winning The Traitors, Uorfi Javed took to social media to share how she has been receiving threats and abusive messages from those unhappy with her victory. While she is no stranger to online hate, Uorfi pointed out that this time the backlash isn't about her fashion, it’s about her win. Unshaken by the negativity, she reminded followers that hate has never stopped her before, and it won't now.

Taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss OTT fame actress shared screenshots of the abusive messages she received online after winning the Karan Johar-hosted show. She wrote, "When we you don’t like something a girl does, just drop the ‘R’ word. Not the first time I’ve been threatened or abused like this but this time it’s not because of my clothes but because I won a show. Imagine being so petty that when your favourite player doesn’t win you resort to abusing and threatening."

"These are the most decent ones I uploaded. No matter what I do, people just love hating and abusing. Harsh ko na Nikalti toh Pyar me andhi, harsh ko nikal Diya toh dhokhebaaz. Purav ko Jeetne deti toh bewakoof, nahi jeetne diya toh cheater. Hate has never stopped me before it never will now", she concluded.

Apart from these five contestants, the 15 other celebrities who took part in the first season of The Traitors were Jasmin Bhasin, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Anshula Kapoor, Sufi Motiwala, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Maheep Kapoor, Elnaaz Norouzi, Raftaar, Janvi Gaur, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Chhabra, Lakshmi Manchu, and Sahil Salathia.

