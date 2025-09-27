Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs SL: Why was Dasun Shanaka not given run out in Super Over? Here's what MCC law says

This luxurious train journey for Rs 21 lakh for 7 nights per person offers ‘Maharaja' like facilities, it runs from....; know complete itinerary, fare and more

Rise and Fall: Aarush Bhola clashes with Ashneer Grover, threatens to quit the show; watch

Was Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli’s cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood unplanned? Aryan Khan allegedly crafted…

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha glams up in orange-pink 'Gujarati-style' lehenga choli for Navratri festivities; Videos of her dance with daughter Aadhya, mother-in-law goes viral, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands 'complete denuclearisation': 'Top priority...'

Kim Jong-un gives BIG message on North Korea's nuclear program as US demands...

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025 final, asks to ‘break their...'

IND vs PAK: Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan how to beat India in Asia Cup 2025...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere introduced Vera Bedi, Rajat Bedi’s daughter, to the spotlight. Check out her unseen photos that left fans mesmerised and drew a wave of viral admiration.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai saw more than just the stars of the show making headlines. Vera Bedi, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Rajat Bedi, stole the spotlight with her striking blue eyes, graceful poise, and a presence that instantly caught the internet’s attention. Fans were quick to compare her to a young Kareena Kapoor, and photos of Vera from the event went viral within hours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Who is Vera Bedi?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Born on February 12, 2007, Vera Bedi comes from a family closely connected to Bollywood. Her father Rajat Bedi is a well-known actor, and her mother Monalisa is related to actress Tulip Joshi. Vera and her brother Vivaan spent much of their childhood in Canada, which kept her early years mostly private. Social media glimpses reveal a teen who enjoys travel, casual fashion, and candid family moments. She also made a brief appearance as a child in one of her father’s films.

ALSO READ: In Aryan Khan's The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Mona Singh replaced this OG 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' girl who performed in Raja Hindustani, Gumrah; her name is...

From private life to public attention

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Until now, Vera maintained a low-profile online presence. Her appearance at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere changed that overnight. The public and fans were captivated by her elegance and charm, and old family photos began circulating widely. Her father has mentioned that Vera is considering acting as a future career, adding to the excitement and curiosity around her. Whether she chooses Bollywood or another path, Vera has already made her mark as a rising style icon and internet sensation.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi; Arjun Kapoor asked him 'why don't you come home'
Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Kapoor bought wedding rings for him, Sridevi
Disha Patel: "Adaptation to new realities requires constant professional development"
Disha Patel on Tax Reforms and Professional Development
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor
Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir: 'Trump 2.0 a completely different...'
Ex-diplomat's BIG statement after Trump's meeting with Pakistan's Sharif, Munir
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE