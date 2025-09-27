Unseen pics of Vera Bedi, daughter of The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi who reminds internet of young Kareena Kapoor

Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects
ENTERTAINMENT
The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere introduced Vera Bedi, Rajat Bedi’s daughter, to the spotlight. Check out her unseen photos that left fans mesmerised and drew a wave of viral admiration.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere in Mumbai saw more than just the stars of the show making headlines. Vera Bedi, the 18-year-old daughter of actor Rajat Bedi, stole the spotlight with her striking blue eyes, graceful poise, and a presence that instantly caught the internet’s attention. Fans were quick to compare her to a young Kareena Kapoor, and photos of Vera from the event went viral within hours.
Born on February 12, 2007, Vera Bedi comes from a family closely connected to Bollywood. Her father Rajat Bedi is a well-known actor, and her mother Monalisa is related to actress Tulip Joshi. Vera and her brother Vivaan spent much of their childhood in Canada, which kept her early years mostly private. Social media glimpses reveal a teen who enjoys travel, casual fashion, and candid family moments. She also made a brief appearance as a child in one of her father’s films.
Until now, Vera maintained a low-profile online presence. Her appearance at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere changed that overnight. The public and fans were captivated by her elegance and charm, and old family photos began circulating widely. Her father has mentioned that Vera is considering acting as a future career, adding to the excitement and curiosity around her. Whether she chooses Bollywood or another path, Vera has already made her mark as a rising style icon and internet sensation.