Unseen Pics | Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming May photo dump featuring Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan goes viral

Katrina Kaif shared a heartwarming May photo dump featuring husband Vicky Kaushal and son Vihaan, giving fans a rare glimpse into her family life and motherhood journey.

Katrina Kaif delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming photo dump from her month of May. The actress offered rare glimpses into her personal life, including moments with her husband, Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan.

Katrina Kaif shares her memories:

Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif put up a carousel of photos that seem to hold these special moments from the past month. With it, she added a caption with a lot of detail, you know, kind of like she was walking through the images, one by one.

She kicked off the post with the line, 'May you’ve been amazing,' and then went on to share the stories behind the photographs. The very first few pictures showed Katrina looking super stylish in an all-black outfit. About those shots, she said something along the lines of how she’s still on this never-ending mission to track down the perfect hot chocolate wherever she goes and then she proudly told everyone that she finally spotted her favourite one. Her little update, candid and bright, didn’t take long to grab the attention of fans. They seemed really happy to get this peek into her day-to-day life, not just films and the usual public appearances.

Adorable family moments with Vicky and Vihaan:

One of the best parts of the photo dump was those really heartwarming family snaps with Vicky Kaushal in them. Katrina also shared a small look at Vicky’s birthday bash, including a picture of his birthday cake, like totally front and centre.

With a bit of playful humour, she wrote on the family post, 'Happy Family, but mummy has a strange hairstyle.' Honestly, it was such a light remark; fans were left grinning, and it showed the couple’s mischievous vibe, you know the kind. Katrina also gave her followers a rare peek into motherhood, and it felt surprisingly sweet. In one photo, she’s seen with a children’s storybook, kind of hinting at the calm little moments she’s spending with her son, Vihaan. Even though the actress has mostly kept her personal family life under wraps, this share still offered a tender window into her new chapter as a mother.

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Katrina and Vicky's family journey:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021, in an intimate kind of ceremony, in Rajasthan. Even though they are among Bollywood's most adored couples, they somehow never fully opened up about their personal life, or kept it pretty hush, you know.

Then in September 2025, the duo announced that Katrina was expecting and after that in November the same year, they welcomed their son, Vihaan. Since then, Katrina has mostly put her focus on family routine, and only sometimes she posts those sweet, cherished snippets for fans on social media.