Jennifer Winget shared unseen haldi photos with husband William Ishmael and friends Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim on Friendship Day, weeks after their intimate wedding in West Wales, UK.

Actress Jennifer Winget has shared new pictures from her haldi ceremony with husband William Ishmael. She posted the photos on Friendship Day, weeks after announcing her wedding in West Wales, UK. Friends including Karan Wahi, Harleen Sethi and Sehban Azim were also seen in the celebrations.

Haldi celebrations with close friends

Jennifer posted candid photos on her Instagram and in the post, she seemed in a green lehenga while William wore a white sherwani. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. She wrote a long caption in the post and in the caption she thanked her friends for organising the day. The actress wrote, 'My haldi wasn’t just a celebration; it was a room full of love. Every time I look at these pictures, I notice something new: a smile, a hug, someone cheering us on.'

She said, 'I must’ve done something really right in life to have earned each one of you. Thank you for planning this day, for loving me so fiercely, for making me laugh until my cheeks hurt.' Jennifer ended the note with 'Happy Friendship Day to my favourite humans.'Actor Harleen Sethi also shared moments from the ceremony and wrote, 'Yaari Dosti Haldi.' Other friends seen in the photos include Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim.

Intimate wedding in West Wales

Last month, Jennifer and William announced their marriage with photos from an intimate ceremony in West Wales, UK. Jennifer captioned the post' and finally our stars aligned!' For the wedding, Jennifer wore a strapless white gown with a veil. William wore a navy-blue suit with a cream waistcoat. The couple also shared a video with candid moments from the day with family and friends.

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About William Ishmael

Singapore is home to William Ishmael. He is employed with MHC Digital Group as the Director of Business Development and Trading. He worked at UBS Investment Bank before attending the University of York to study economics and finance. He has expertise in trade, business growth, foreign exchange and finance.