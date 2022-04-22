Unseen photos from Pushpa star Allu Arjun’s birthday bash in Europe go VIRAL

Nav Deep/Instagram

Allu Arjun, who recently turned 40, spent his birthday in Europe with his wife Sneha Reddy and close friends. Over the last few days, pictures from their trip have been making the rounds on social media.

One of Allu Arjun's buddies has now shared two never-before-seen images.

The Pushpa star can be seen in the first shot with his friend and wife Sneha Reddy, and in the second photo with all of his friends who attended the celebration.



Take a look at the photos here:





Sneha used her Instagram Stories a few days ago to post photos from the trip. The photos showed the newlyweds and their pals having a good time. Arjun and his wife Sneha had been on vacation for a week. Some of their closest friends joined them. On April 8, the actor turned a year older.





Arjun recently appeared in the Telugu film Pushpa, which generated more than Rs. 300 crore at the box office. Arjun played a lorry driver turned sandalwood smuggler is Pushpa. The film's dubbed Hindi version alone grossed over Rs. 100 crore. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil made their Telugu debuts with the film.



Also read: Pushpa star Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on his 40th birthday, feels blessed to receive fans' love

Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada after being shot in Telugu. It was the first time Allu Arjun's film was released simultaneously in five languages.

The film's producers have stated that the sequel would be released in theatres in December 2022. The second chapter, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will centre on the confrontation between Allu Arjun and Fahadh, who was introduced as the main antagonist near the end of the first part. Arjun had previously stated that working on Pushpa was the same of working on four films