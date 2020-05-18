Headlines

Entertainment

Unlike Ram Charan, 'RRR' makers won't be releasing Jr NTR's first look on his birthday; here's why

'RRR' makers took to their Twitter page and revealed that they will not be releasing the first look of Jr NTR on his birthday.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2020, 02:33 PM IST

On May 20, 2020, Jr NTR will be celebrating his 37th birthday and fans are pretty excited for the same. They are waiting for the first look video and poster of the Telugu star from his upcoming film, RRR. It so happened that during Ram Charan's video, the makers had unveiled his look and it became a topic of discussion on the social media pages. However, nothing of sorts will be done for Jr NTR due to the lockdown crisis across the nation.

Talking about the same, RRR's Twitter page stated, "We don't want to release something just for the sake of it and we promise that the wait will be worth it! Whenever it comes to you, be sure it will be the biggest festival for all of us! Smiling face with smiling eyesFireWater wave #RRRMovie".

They further tweeted, "As the lockdown gets extended time and again, work has come to a dead stop. And though we tried our best, we couldn’t finish work on a glimpse of @tarak9999 to give you all a treat on his birthday! And so, we will not be releasing either a first look or a video on the occasion."

Check out the tweets below:

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram, RRR directed by SS Rajamouli also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is releasing in January 2021.

During the launch of the film, Rajamouli explained the premise of the film by saying, "This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded."

