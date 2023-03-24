United Kacche trailer: Sunil Grover showcases tough life of illegal immigrants in this heartwarming dramedy

Sunil Grover and Sapna Pabbi in United Kacche/YouTube screengrabs

The streaming platform ZEE5 released the trailer of its upcoming web series titled United Kacche on Thursday. Headlined by the famous comedian Sunil Grover, the comedy-drama series showcases the tough life of illegal immigrants in foreign nations in a heartwarming and entertaining manner.

United Kacche also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, Diksha Juneja, Neelu Kohli, and Poojan Chhabra in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series will premiere on ZEE5 on 31st March.

Sunil Grover plays Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill who gives his ancestral land as collateral in lieu of getting a chance to move to England and do any make-shift work but as soon as he reaches the United Kingdom, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant while also falling in love with Sapna Pabbi's character.

Explaining the title of the series, Grover said in a statement, "After the success of Sunflower, I am happy to partner with ZEE5 again for United Kacche with the hope and anticipation that our audience will shower us with as much love for our new series as well. The title of the series is significant and conveys so much about the show and its concept."

"Firstly, the series is based in London and so, we shot in the UK extensively to keep the look and the feel of the show as authentic as possible; secondly, Kacche signifies an illegal immigrant residing in a foreign country without legitimate paperwork trying to become a legal citizen and thirdly; United also conveys the unification of all illegal immigrants from different countries and religions who become one family as they are undergoing the same struggle", he continued.

The actor-comedian concluded, "So even in this series, you will see an Indian man, a Pakistani couple and a Bangladeshi duo live together in unison. In a gist, United Kacche is a slice-of-life situational comedy with relatable characters and their everyday struggle in a foreign land."



READ | Kapil Sharma reveals he had suicidal thoughts in his life: 'Mujhe lagta tha koi hai hi nahi apna'