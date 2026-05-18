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Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits going on multiple rebound dates: ‘Not a big deal’

Harsh Chhaya opened up about his divorce from Shefali Shah, saying he sensed the separation months in advance and later went through emotional phases, including rebound dating, as he moved on.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 18, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits going on multiple rebound dates: ‘Not a big deal’
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Harsh Chhaya has opened up about his divorce from Shefali Shah, revealing he had emotionally prepared for the separation months in advance and later went on multiple rebound dates as part of moving on.

Harsh Chhaya on his separation from Shefali Shah:

Actor Harsh Chhaya spoke pretty openly about his past marriage with Shefali Shah, and shared that he felt the whole thing was slowly nearing its end almost 8-9 months before the separation actually took place. In an interview with ETimes, Harsh said he sort of prepared himself mentally for the breakup, and during that phase, he kept putting his focus on work and on getting his personal life more stable.

'It is a very personal case-to-case thing. I could see the relationship was hitting a dead end,' he said, and also mentioned that when the final decision was conveyed to him, he wasn’t really emotionally all over the place. As per Harsh, he decided to route his effort into his career and self-growth, rather than just collapsing emotionally.

Life after separation and rebound dating:

Harsh also opened up about the emotional phases he went through after the separation, including anger, reflection, and eventually acceptance. He admitted that he even experienced a period of emotional turbulence before coming to terms with the situation.

During this time, he revealed that he went on multiple dates after the breakup as part of his healing process. “You need to stay sane when a situation like this comes. I went on multiple dates over 2–3 months,” he said, explaining that talking to new people helped him understand his emotions better. He further added that he does not believe people should pretend to be strong during emotional struggles and instead should acknowledge what they are going through.

Also read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash: Will MS Dhoni play tonight? Chepauk awaits Thala’s return amid retirement buzz

‘Divorce is not a big deal’:

Harsh also said that divorce, in his view, should not be treated like some huge, dramatic life moment. He mentioned that he and Shefali Shah managed their split with a level head and finished the legal formalities after staying apart for about six months. The two, who met during the sets of Hasratein, got married in 1994 and then moved on in 2000. Shefali Shah later married filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, while Harsh Chhaya eventually married actor Suneeta Sengupta.

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