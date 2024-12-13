After Allu Arjun got arrested in 14 connection with the Hyderabad theatre stampede, his Pushpa 2 co-star, Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli shared her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Pushpa Raj's Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna is heartbroken over the arrest of her co-star, Allu Arjun. Soon after the news of the actor's arrest in the Hyderabad theatre stampede spread like wildfire, Rashmika took her thoughts to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her disbelief at the news. Like many fans and actor's colleagues, Rashmika said that the entire blame for the incident can't be levied on the actor.

Rashmika tweeted, "I can’t believe what I am seeing right now...The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident. However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking."

Even Nani stood in support of Allu Arjun and he tweeted on his X, "I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. That was an unfortunate incident and it was heartbreaking. We should all learn from the disaster and be a lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this."

A few hours after Allu Arjun's arrest, Varun Dhawan openly expressed his discontent over the actor's arrest. While promoting his upcoming movie, Baby John in Jaipur, Varun said, "The actor cannot take sole responsibility for safety protocols. You can only advise the people around you... The incident was tragic. I extend my condolences, but at the same time, you cannot hold just one person accountable."

Allu Arjun granted bail

On Saturday evening, Telangana High Court granted interim bail to Allu Arjun from 14 days of judicial custody in connection with the Hyderabad theatre stampede case. On the work front, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 continues to earn strong at the box office. The film has grossed Rs 1100 crores worldwide.

