Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ugly social media battle between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya: Who is speaking truth?

The war of words between actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya has taken a very ugly turn, and now they want to resolve it through social media!

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Ugly social media battle between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya: Who is speaking truth?
Image: Instagram

The feud between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya is no longer just a family affair. Both of them have gone public with their version of the story, and it’s hard to take sides.

The latest in the long list of public posts is Aaliya’s screenshots on Instagram in which she is allegedly refuting Nawazuddin’s claims of giving millions to her and their kids. She has shared chats, bank statements and audio conversations as a response to Nawazuddin’s long Twitter post in which the actor said that he has been spending millions in the name of kids’ education and safeguard measures, but how Aaliya is blocking all his efforts.

There have been ugly turns in the verbal battles especially when Aaliya mentioned that Nawazuddin’s manager misbehaved with her daughter in Dubai, but the actor turned a blind eye to it. Nawazuddin has been defending his staff from the beginning.

The latest screenshots and chats allege that the estranged couple had a conversation about their daughter Shora’s safety, but Nawazuddin displayed full faith in his manager. However, the matter seems far from over as both the sides are bringing their sides up through social media, and playing victim.

Some actors like Kngana Ranaut have come in support of Nawazuddin, but the matter is not likely to be resolved anytime soon.

READ | ‘You are a ‘dangerous’ father’: Nawazuddin's wife Aaliya responds to actor’s open letter, makes shocking claims

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.