Ugly social media battle between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya: Who is speaking truth?

The feud between Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya is no longer just a family affair. Both of them have gone public with their version of the story, and it’s hard to take sides.

The latest in the long list of public posts is Aaliya’s screenshots on Instagram in which she is allegedly refuting Nawazuddin’s claims of giving millions to her and their kids. She has shared chats, bank statements and audio conversations as a response to Nawazuddin’s long Twitter post in which the actor said that he has been spending millions in the name of kids’ education and safeguard measures, but how Aaliya is blocking all his efforts.

There have been ugly turns in the verbal battles especially when Aaliya mentioned that Nawazuddin’s manager misbehaved with her daughter in Dubai, but the actor turned a blind eye to it. Nawazuddin has been defending his staff from the beginning.

The latest screenshots and chats allege that the estranged couple had a conversation about their daughter Shora’s safety, but Nawazuddin displayed full faith in his manager. However, the matter seems far from over as both the sides are bringing their sides up through social media, and playing victim.

Some actors like Kngana Ranaut have come in support of Nawazuddin, but the matter is not likely to be resolved anytime soon.

