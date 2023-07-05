Search icon
Watch: BTS members V, Jungkook, RM, others groove to Aamir Khan's Radha Kaise Na Jale in viral video

BTS band members can be seen dancing to AR Rahman's song Radha Kaise Na Jale in the video that is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

Credit: BTS fanpage/Instagram

BTS band members Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Suga Jin and V never leave a chance to bring smiles to their fans’ faces. These K-pop idols have a huge following across the world, their fans call themselves BTS ARMY.

There are so many BTS fan pages on Instagram, these fan pages often share videos, photos, and updates related to these K-pop idols. Now, a doctored video of BTS members grooving to Aamir Khan’s Radha Kaise Na Jale from his film Lagaan is going viral on social media. The edited video features all seven members dancing to the song sung by AR Rahman.

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@jjkxy.01)

BTS ARMY reacted to the clip, one of the social media users wrote, “Choreography aisi banao ki baki 50 gano ke sath chala jaye.” The second one said, “Edit aisa banao ki 4 log Asli gaana hi bhul jaye.” The third fan wrote, “How tf does all of bts chores fit with Bollywood songs??!!!?!!”  The fourth one said, “Dance ase kro k 4 kya 40 gaane bhi fit baithe ekdm.” The fifth one said, “while listening to this I realized that entire army is gopiya to our 7 Krishnas. I wonder who their Radha will be.” The sixth one said, “Aab kaise hate kru BTS ko. Hare Krishna BTS Bhai.”

The seventh person wrote, “it's scary how their choreographies perfectly match with most of the songs.” The eighth one said, “BTS be like : ab sab Radhe Radhe hai.” The ninth one said, “BTS be like : ab sab Radhe Radhe hai.” The tenth person mentioned, “Me enters with "oye hoye oye hoye oye!!!!!!!!!" Another said, “They are indeed a legend their coreo match each Indian song.”

Meanwhile, one person praised the band and said, “Actually it defines how talented they are cuz their choreography matches at any song.”

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception
Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her 'queen'
First-image
Wordle 746 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 5
