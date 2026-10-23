Udta Teer Review: When mistaken identity turns into a full-blown comedy carnival!

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ (4.5/5)

What happens when an intelligence operative forgets who he really is and starts living an entirely different life? In Udta Teer, the answer is a whole lot of confusion, some wonderfully silly situations and plenty of reasons to laugh. Akash A Kaushik takes an unusual idea and turns it into a comedy that largely succeeds because it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

A Story That Enjoys Its Own Madness

The central mix-up gives the film plenty of room to play around. Every new complication adds another layer to the confusion, and the dialogues often do the heavy lifting. The humour feels especially effective when the characters find themselves caught in situations they can barely explain. The background score deserves credit for knowing when to step in and make a funny moment even funnier.

The Cast Gets the Tone Right

Ayushmann Khurrana carries much of the film on his shoulders, bringing an easy charm to the chaos. Sara Ali Khan keeps pace with the comic energy, while Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover add their distinctive screen presence. Rahul Bose and Suhail Nayyar further strengthen the ensemble, and the late Mukul Dev makes his character memorable.

Verdict

The film does lose some momentum in the second half, and a shorter runtime would have made the experience sharper. Still, the overall package has enough personality and humour to leave audiences entertained. Udta Teer is a fun reminder that sometimes the best way to enjoy a film is to stop looking for logic in the madness and simply go along for the ride.

Rating: 4.5/5