FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who was Tom Skerritt? Emmy-winning Hollywood star, known for Alien and Top Gun, dies at 93

Who was Tom Skerritt? Alien, Top Gun actor, Emmy-winning star dies at 93

238 Indians languishing in Bangladesh prisons: Will MEA take up matter with PM Tarique Rahman?

238 Indians languishing in Bangladesh prisons: Will MEA take up matter with PM?

India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG; Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi

India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Udta Teer Review: When mistaken identity turns into a full-blown comedy carnival!

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ (4.5/5)

Latest News

Prakash Chand

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 10:54 AM IST

Udta Teer Review: When mistaken identity turns into a full-blown comedy carnival!
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What happens when an intelligence operative forgets who he really is and starts living an entirely different life? In Udta Teer, the answer is a whole lot of confusion, some wonderfully silly situations and plenty of reasons to laugh. Akash A Kaushik takes an unusual idea and turns it into a comedy that largely succeeds because it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

A Story That Enjoys Its Own Madness

The central mix-up gives the film plenty of room to play around. Every new complication adds another layer to the confusion, and the dialogues often do the heavy lifting. The humour feels especially effective when the characters find themselves caught in situations they can barely explain. The background score deserves credit for knowing when to step in and make a funny moment even funnier.

The Cast Gets the Tone Right

Ayushmann Khurrana carries much of the film on his shoulders, bringing an easy charm to the chaos. Sara Ali Khan keeps pace with the comic energy, while Ram Kapoor and Gulshan Grover add their distinctive screen presence. Rahul Bose and Suhail Nayyar further strengthen the ensemble, and the late Mukul Dev makes his character memorable.

Verdict

The film does lose some momentum in the second half, and a shorter runtime would have made the experience sharper. Still, the overall package has enough personality and humour to leave audiences entertained. Udta Teer is a fun reminder that sometimes the best way to enjoy a film is to stop looking for logic in the madness and simply go along for the ride.

Rating: 4.5/5

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Tom Skerritt? Emmy-winning Hollywood star, known for Alien and Top Gun, dies at 93
Who was Tom Skerritt? Alien, Top Gun actor, Emmy-winning star dies at 93
238 Indians languishing in Bangladesh prisons: Will MEA take up matter with PM Tarique Rahman?
238 Indians languishing in Bangladesh prisons: Will MEA take up matter with PM?
IND vs NZ: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next match? Gautam Gambhir's chat hints at possible inclusion
IND vs NZ: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next match? Gambhir's chat sparks hope
No SIM, No WhatsApp? Govt makes SIM binding mandatory from Jan 1, 2027; Know what it means for users
No SIM, No WhatsApp? Govt makes SIM binding mandatory from Jan 1, 2027
India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG; Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi
India-China face-off in Arunachal still going on, claims ITBP DG
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 to Shobhinaw Satyaa's Hanuman Ansh: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
From Ajay Devgn to Shobhinaw's Satyaa: 5 men who made 2026 a blockbuster year
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: The Paradise, Gajab Raat, Sumo Didi, Dorothy
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement