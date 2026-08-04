Udhayanidhi Stalin's Trisha Krishnan remark row: How the controvesy revives the 2023 Mansoor Ali Khan incident

Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged double-meaning remark about Trisha Krishnan has reignited memories of the 2023 Mansoor Ali Khan controversy. Here's how the latest row mirrors the backlash over the Leo actor's objectionable comments and why the two incidents are being compared.

Former actor and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin will soon be released after being arrested on Tuesday, August 4, after allegedly making a double-meaning remark involving actor Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay during a Cauvery protest rally, triggering widespread outrage and political backlash. The controversy has once again put Trisha's name in the headlines, with many drawing parallels to a similar incident in 2023 when actor Mansoor Ali Khan landed in legal trouble over his objectionable comments about her following the release of Leo. While the two controversies stem from different circumstances, both sparked debates around misogyny, accountability and the treatment of women in public discourse.

Why was Udhayanidhi Stalin arrested?

The controversy erupted after a video of Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech at a public speech surfaced online. During the event, supporters allegedly raised Trisha Krishnan's name, following which the DMK leader made a remark that several political parties and women's organisations described as derogatory and double-meaning.

A complaint was later filed by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), following which police registered a case under multiple sections, including provisions related to the harassment of women. Udhayanidhi was subsequently arrested and released. He has denied any wrongdoing and has maintained that the case is politically motivated.

The incident has generated widespread discussion on social media, with Trisha once again becoming one of the most searched names online.

What did Mansoor Ali Khan say about Trisha in 2023?

The latest controversy has reminded many of the storm surrounding Mansoor Ali Khan in November 2023. After the release of Lokesh Kanagaraj's blockbuster Leo, the actor expressed disappointment that he did not have a "bedroom scene" with Trisha Krishnan despite sharing the film with her.

His comments were widely criticised as sexist, misogynistic and disrespectful. Trisha hit back with a strongly worded statement on social media, calling the remarks "sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste." She also said she was grateful she had never shared screen space with him and hoped she never would in the future.

The controversy quickly snowballed, with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, megastar Chiranjeevi, Karthik Subbaraj, Khushbu Sundar and several members of the Tamil film industry publicly extending support to Trisha. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo motu cognisance of the matter, while Chennai Police booked Mansoor Ali Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Although Mansoor Ali Khan initially refused to apologise, he eventually issued a public apology after mounting criticism and legal action.

Why are the two controversies being compared?

The common thread between the two incidents is that both involved public remarks about one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars that were widely perceived as disrespectful towards women. While one originated from a political speech and the other from a film-related interaction, both triggered public outrage, legal action and calls for greater accountability from influential public figures.

For Trisha Krishnan, the latest controversy marks yet another instance in which she has found herself at the centre of a debate over misogynistic remarks in the public sphere. As discussions continue around Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest, the 2023 Mansoor Ali Khan controversy has resurfaced as a reminder of the growing demand for respect and responsibility in public discourse.

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