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Udhayanidhi Stalin comes under scathing attacks over Trisha comment; Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, Khusbu seek apology, say, 'Women not pawns'

Chinmayi and Khushbu criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin over a 'Trisha' remark. FIR filed, apology demanded.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 02:52 PM IST

Udhayanidhi Stalin comes under scathing attacks over Trisha comment; Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, Khusbu seek apology, say, 'Women not pawns'
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Chinmayi Sripaada and Khushbu Sundar criticised DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for an inappropriate remark made during a Cauvery protest in Thanjavur, perceived as a sexual innuendo towards actress Trisha. Following this, Udhayanidhi was detained by police and an FIR was filed against him for insulting a woman's modesty and provoking a potential riot.

What happened at the protest

While criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s silence on the Cauvery water dispute, Udhayanidhi was interrupted by crowd chants of 'Trisha, Trisha.' He responded with a derogatory comment, then said he was talking about the Cauvery river. Many viewers saw it as a double meaning aimed at Trisha, amid online speculation linking her with Vijay. In his first response to India Today, Udhayanidhi defended himself and asked, 'Did I take anybody's name except the Chief Minister?'

Chinmayi: Women shouldn’t be dragged into Politics

Chinmayi wrote on X that instead of involving women in disputes, lawmakers should concentrate on important topics. She described the comment as a 'Bro thing' and said she didn't get it at first. Udhayanidhi was also chastised by her for failing to stop the crowd. She also said that 'The least he could have done was tell his audience to shut up, but he went ahead and said something far worse.' Chinmayi stated that younger politicians were expected to do better, citing the past targeting of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. She said, 'Women are not outraged enough in rage and in solidarity.'

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Khushbu: Apologise to Trisha

The speech was described by Khushbu as 'crass, cheap and deeply derogatory.' Political disagreements, according to her, do not excuse disparaging women. 'No family is immune once women's dignity is made a political casualty,' she said. She insisted that Udhayanidhi have the 'courage and decency' to fess up and offer Trisha an unqualified public apology. Online, the comment has drawn a lot of criticism, with many accusing Udhayanidhi of using a woman's name as a political tool.

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