Tyla turns heads in glittering saree-inspired look by Nancy Tyagi during India visit, SEE pics

Tyla’s India visit went viral as she wore a sequinned saree-inspired outfit by Nancy Tyagi, earning praise for blending Indian culture with modern style.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

International singer Tyla recently visited India, and her outfit during the visit became a big topic of discussion online. People were impressed by how well she connected with Indian culture, and her social media posts from the trip quickly gained popularity. Additionally, this visit resulted in a unique partnership with Indian creator Nancy Tyagi, which garnered significant attention on the internet.

What she wore:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tyla wore a mint-green, saree-inspired outfit designed by Nancy Tyagi. The dress had a vibrant, glitzy appearance because it was covered in shiny sequins. It featured an elegant long trail, a chic pleated skirt and a pre-draped pallu. Along with a matching bralette-style blouse with thin straps, the ensemble also included a striking thigh-high slit. The ensemble was unique due to the combination of modern design and traditional saree elements.

Tyla went for a delicate, radiant makeup look. She had glossy lips, winged eyeliner, shimmering eyeshadow and a hint of blush that made her face look radiant. Tyla accessorised with a delicate bracelet, dangling earrings and a sparkling choker. In order to give her appearance a unique Indian flair, she also applied a lovely bindi to her forehead. Her hair was neatly braided to complete the sophisticated and contemporary look.

Fans loved the look:

Fans began sharing and commenting on Tyla's photos as soon as she uploaded them. She carried the Indian-inspired outfit with such confidence that many admired it. Nancy Tyagi's inventiveness, diligence and attention to detail were also commended. It was regarded by some as one of the best fusion ensembles they had seen in a long time.

Also read: Anshula Kapoor shares her simple skincare routine to maintain clear, youthful skin for women in their 30s

A beautiful mix of cultures:

Tyla's saree-inspired outfit is a fantastic illustration of how fashion can bridge cultural divides. She demonstrated respect for India's fashion legacy by donning a design inspired by the traditional saree. In addition, Nancy Tyagi's contemporary design gave it a modern, international feel.

