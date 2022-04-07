Tycoon Global calendar shoot season 3 features dazzling model and actress Sofia Parveen

'Dare to Dream, build your distinctive identity, and attain your objectives. '

~ Sofia Parveen

Sofia Parveen, a Mumbai-based Indian actress, and international model were recently photographed in Dubai, UAE for the Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season-3. The actress is a well-known international model and a Mumbai-based social activist who works skillfully to promote animal rights and women's empowerment. Honored as jury in an international beauty pageant “Queen of cosmos” and with the 7th "International Women Empowerment Award'' on the occasion of International Women's Day for remarkable achievements in modeling, acting, society, and standing for women as well as animal care and rights, she stands as a fantastic role model for young women since she performed all she did for the benefit of herself or others while simultaneously doing what she enjoyed.

The actress has an innate ability to write and dance which adds to her pool of exceptional abilities. She has starred in 6-7 music videos, the first of which was for T-Series and featured Preet Harpal and Sofia and was titled "College." Music videos for the well-known label White Hill Music, Pavia Ghuman's song "Dark" featuring Sofia, Preet Sukh's song "Teri Hoi Na," and others have racked up millions of views. She exemplifies how you may build your distinctive identity and attain your objectives. Adding to her accomplishments, the model was featured in the stunning and glamorous Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season-3. Sofia Parveen commented with "iconic" when describing the recent Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season-3 in one word. She further adds, “It was awesome & wonderful working with the calendar shoot team, the whole shoot was planned and organized beautifully in Dubai. Given a chance I would love to do the next edition also."

The founder and editor-in-chief of Tycoon Global, Mr. Sanjeev Jain, remarked, "We are really happy and overwhelmed with the response we received at the shoot & unveiling ceremony of Tycoon Global Calendar Shoot Season-3. The execution of the event was smoothly managed and the Tycoon Global team did an excellent job.”

The event was curated by Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Tycoon Global Editor, and Founder, who is also a specialized banker and CEO of Ace Advisors India. Shoot Seasonal-3 of the Tycoon Global International Calendar was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Sanjeev Jain, a serial entrepreneur, identifies himself as a dedicated and enthusiastic traveler, a globetrotter with excellent networking abilities. His company specializes in building strategic partnerships with a wide range of companies for global collaboration, project management, execution, and local support. Follow on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sanjeevkumarjain2802/?utm_medium=copy_link.

