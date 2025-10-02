Two shooters from Goldy Brar gang arrested in Delhi after gunfight with police, their target was this stand-up comedian

The two shooters had been reportedly planning the murder of Munawar Faruqui under the direction of gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan.

Two shooters linked to the Goldy Brar gang were arrested in Delhi on Thursday following a gunfight with police. As per an India Today report, stand-up comedian, actor, and rapper Munawar Faruqui was reportedly their intended target.

The shoot-out occurred on the Jaitpur-Kalindi Kunj Road. Police have identified the two suspects as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani, both affiliated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan organised gang.

Rahul and Sahil had been reportedly planning the murder of Munawar Faruqui under the direction of gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan. Both injured suspects have now been hospitalised for treatment.

Meanwhile, Munawar is now seen hosting the couple-based reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check with Sonali Bendre on Colors and JioHotstar. He also led the show First Copy on Amazon MX Player earlier this year.

In 2022, he defeated Payal Rohatgi in the Badass Finale to win the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp and in 2023, he won the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 17 after beating Abhishek Kumar in the Grand Finale.

READ | Two legendary actors, iconic director died midway while shooting this film, was released incomplete after 23 years, bombed at box office, was based on...