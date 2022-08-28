Twitter war: Shraddha Das supports Anasuya Bharadwaj after Vijay Deverakonda fans body shame TV host

Credit: Shraddha-Vijay- Anasuya/Instagram

Shraddha Das has hit back at those trolling her for complimenting Telugu anchor and actress Anasuya Bharadwaj on her looks, saying that it was pointless for them to troll her as she would only be blocking their accounts and deleting their tweets.

Replying to trolls, Shraddha tweeted, "Guys, you will waste your time and energy abusing me, I only block and delete. So pointless. It`s senseless for you to troll me for complimenting Anasuya Bharadwaj on her looks! Get well soon!"

Lol? Its funny for you isn’t it?? Hmm.. FYI.. I am known to be a multi-tasking person.. I am handling “shit” here and simultaneously proceeding to take legal action! #NotHighlighting #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse #StopAgeShaming https://t.co/TVgSBY6Wru — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

And who are you to judge that who is worth respect or not??

Everyone is entitled to their dignity and respect.. know your rights and duties #StopAgeShaming #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse https://t.co/AiULCYO6Ex — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) August 27, 2022

The actress has come under attack from trolls for expressing solidarity with actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who had warned those age-shaming her on social media that she would be retweeting every abuse to show as proof what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect.

Anasuya Bharadwaj had also said that she would be taking a screenshot of every account abusing her and filing a case against them. Shraddha had complimented Anasuya saying, "You look younger than most women even half your age, stunning I would say! And hotter than most uncles double your age. Fan of you."

Anasuya thanked Shraddha and replied, "Thank you gorgeous for being so kind and venerous with these words. Much love! #WomenUpliftingwomen #BlessedAndGrateful #StrongerTogether."

It all started with the actress putting out a tweet, which fans of actor Vijay Deverakonda believe was taking a dig at him. The tweet was put out at a time when Deverakonda`s `Liger` opened to negative reviews. Shortly after she tweeted, fans of the actor began trolling the actress, calling her `aunty`.

Anasuya has now begun to put up screenshots of every account that has been trolling her. The actress tweeted: "I will keep retweeting every abuse as a proof to what happens to a woman who stands her ground for her respect. #SayNOtoOnlineAbuse"

"Here, by taking a screenshot of every account abusing me, age shaming me by calling me "Aunty" ... involving my family into this, I will file a case and take it to a point where you will regret getting to me without any legit reason. This is my final warning."

"Also will be retweeting every abuse till you realise what you are doing. Realise why I am doing what I am doing. I am not a coward. hiding behind "fans". Paying fake profiles to abuse me hashtagging all those years and even now. You know nothing (about )what happened." The spat between Anasuya Bharadwaj and fans of actor Vijay Deverakonda has taken the world of Twitter by storm.

(With inputs from IANS)