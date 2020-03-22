Twitter pulls down Rajinikanth's video on 'Janata Curfew' for alleged misinformation

On Saturday, superstar Rajinikanth took to his Twitter page and posted a video in which he is speaking about the ongoing Janata Curfew as initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Twitter took down the video as it allegedly violated the rules of the microblogging website. In the video, Rajinikanth is heard saying, "With the Prime Minister calling for Janata Curfew on March 22nd, India prepares to avoid crucial Stage 3 community transmission of coronavirus in the country."

PTI also reported that the Darbar actor said, "Italy tried implementing a similar nationwide curfew to prevent Stage 3, but to the lack of support from the citizens, the efforts failed, resulting in the death of thousands of people to the pandemic (sic)."

Rajini went on to say, "We don't want such a crisis in India and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion and participate in the Janata Curfew by strictly staying indoors and practising social-distancing. In these crucial times, let us also remember and thank the selfless service of all the doctors, nurses and medical workers by participating in the nationwide appreciation and prayers at 5 pm tomorrow (sic)."

However, the video is still there on YouTube. Check it out below:

Many Twitterati alleged that Rajinikanth shared wrong information regarding the coronavirus outbreak. While many of his fans started the trend 'ShameOnTwitterIndia' for taking down the actor's video.

Meanwhile, PM Modi urged the citizens of India to stay indoors on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm.