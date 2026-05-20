FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK association after 18 years

‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK

Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: 'You look in pain, please rest'

Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: You look in pain

'Melody itni viral kyun hai': Parle's 'shared across borders' response to PM Modi's gift to Meloni wins internet

Parle products responds to PM Modi's gift to Meloni

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma admits she's 'still in shock' about her demise, emphasising 'proper investigation'

Twisha Sharma's Mugguru Monagallu co-star Swetaa Varma reacted to the former's untimely death, and penned a note, demanding an investigation into her demise.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 20, 2026, 07:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma admits she's 'still in shock' about her demise, emphasising 'proper investigation'
Swetaa Varma, Twisha Sharma (Images source: Instagram, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma has reacted to her sudden death and said she is still in shock. Sharma, 33, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal home of her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, in the Katara Hills area.

Swetaa Varma is 'in shock' hearing about Twisha Sharma's demise

Swetaa, who worked with Twisha in the 2021 Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, remembered her as a warm person. Sharing how Twisha always carried "positive energy" on set, she wrote on Instagram, "Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swetaa Varma (@swetaavarma)

Swetaa demands an investigation into Twisha Sharma's demise 

"Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step," she added. "I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served," she further wrote.

About Twisha Sharma's demise 

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.  

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the Twisha Sharma death case on Wednesday. The Madhya Pradesh government has said that it will support the family of the 33-year-old deceased completely. Twisha's death in Bhopal has sparked massive outrage. The CM gave assurances after Twisha's family met the MP CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday. 

Twisha's family requested the state government's intervention in the case and for its assistance in ensuring a fair probe in the matter of their daughter's death. After Twisha's death, her family had alleged that she did not die by suicide, as injury marks could be seen in various parts of her body. Her family had earlier demanded that the body be allowed to preserve properly for another post-mortem. There were lapses in the initial post-mortem report as well.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK association after 18 years
‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK
Twisha Sharma death case: MP court rejects family's request for a second autopsy
Twisha Sharma death: Court rejects family's request for 2nd autopsy
Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: 'You look in pain, please rest'
Salman Khan’s late-night Instagram posts leave fans worried: You look in pain
'Melody itni viral kyun hai': Parle's 'shared across borders' response to PM Modi's gift to Meloni wins internet
Parle products responds to PM Modi's gift to Meloni
Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma admits she's 'still in shock' about her demise, emphasising 'proper investigation'
Twisha's co-star Swetaa Varma admits she's 'still in shock' about her death
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement