Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma admits she's 'still in shock' about her demise, emphasising 'proper investigation'

Twisha Sharma's Mugguru Monagallu co-star Swetaa Varma reacted to the former's untimely death, and penned a note, demanding an investigation into her demise.

Actor Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma has reacted to her sudden death and said she is still in shock. Sharma, 33, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal home of her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, in the Katara Hills area.

Swetaa Varma is 'in shock' hearing about Twisha Sharma's demise

Swetaa, who worked with Twisha in the 2021 Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, remembered her as a warm person. Sharing how Twisha always carried "positive energy" on set, she wrote on Instagram, "Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu."

Swetaa demands an investigation into Twisha Sharma's demise

"Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step," she added. "I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served," she further wrote.

About Twisha Sharma's demise

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has given assurance that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the Twisha Sharma death case on Wednesday. The Madhya Pradesh government has said that it will support the family of the 33-year-old deceased completely. Twisha's death in Bhopal has sparked massive outrage. The CM gave assurances after Twisha's family met the MP CM at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

Twisha's family requested the state government's intervention in the case and for its assistance in ensuring a fair probe in the matter of their daughter's death. After Twisha's death, her family had alleged that she did not die by suicide, as injury marks could be seen in various parts of her body. Her family had earlier demanded that the body be allowed to preserve properly for another post-mortem. There were lapses in the initial post-mortem report as well.