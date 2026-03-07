TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles

The divorce case between Vijay and his wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam has taken a new development. Sankgeetha has approached a court in Tamil Nadu seeking permission to stay in their matrimonial home until the divorce proceedings are completed.

The divorce case between Vijay and his wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam has taken a new development. Sankgeetha has approached a court in Tamil Nadu seeking permission to stay in their matrimonial home until the divorce proceedings are completed.

Sankgeetha files petition:

The reports show that Sankgeetha submitted her petition to the Chengalpattu District Court to obtain permission for her to remain in the family home during the legal proceedings. She requested the court to permit her to live in the house until the divorce case reaches its final resolution. She also requested that if she cannot stay in the home, Vijay should arrange an alternative accommodation with a similar standard of living. The petition highlights her need for a stable place to stay while the case is ongoing.

Reason behind the request:

Sankgeetha explained her current situation through her petition, which stated that she has no appropriate housing options in Chennai. She also mentioned that she is a UK citizen and therefore needs temporary residence during the legal proceedings. The situation led her to request an interim order from the court, which would permit her to stay in the matrimonial home until the case reaches its conclusion.

Also read: Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...

Divorce case background:

Sankgeetha had earlier filed for divorce from Vijay in the Chengalpattu court. She requested permanent alimony together with her other legal rights, which she claimed as part of the marriage dissolution proceeding. The couple married in 1999 and has two children together. The couple maintained their status as one of the famous pairs in South Indian cinema for several years. The public now discusses their separation, which has become a current matter of interest.