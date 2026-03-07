FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's total pay hiked, now earns over Rs 6,300 crore; check details

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...

'Ready to break billion hearts': Mitchell Santner sends Pat Cummins-like warning to India ahead of T20 World Cup Final

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles

TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles

The divorce case between Vijay and his wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam has taken a new development. Sankgeetha has approached a court in Tamil Nadu seeking permission to stay in their matrimonial home until the divorce proceedings are completed.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The divorce case between Vijay and his wife Sankgeetha Sornalingam has taken a new development. Sankgeetha has approached a court in Tamil Nadu seeking permission to stay in their matrimonial home until the divorce proceedings are completed.

Sankgeetha files petition:

The reports show that Sankgeetha submitted her petition to the Chengalpattu District Court to obtain permission for her to remain in the family home during the legal proceedings. She requested the court to permit her to live in the house until the divorce case reaches its final resolution. She also requested that if she cannot stay in the home, Vijay should arrange an alternative accommodation with a similar standard of living. The petition highlights her need for a stable place to stay while the case is ongoing.

Reason behind the request:

Sankgeetha explained her current situation through her petition, which stated that she has no appropriate housing options in Chennai. She also mentioned that she is a UK citizen and therefore needs temporary residence during the legal proceedings. The situation led her to request an interim order from the court, which would permit her to stay in the matrimonial home until the case reaches its conclusion.

Also read: Kiara Advani not playing Madhubala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, insider say...

Divorce case background:

Sankgeetha had earlier filed for divorce from Vijay in the Chengalpattu court. She requested permanent alimony together with her other legal rights, which she claimed as part of the marriage dissolution proceeding. The couple married in 1999 and has two children together. The couple maintained their status as one of the famous pairs in South Indian cinema for several years. The public now discusses their separation, which has become a current matter of interest.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles
TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home
Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand
Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before
Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300
Explained: Why US-Iran War could push LPG cylinder prices in India to Rs 2,300
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's total pay hiked, now earns over Rs 6,300 crore; check details
Google's Sundar Pichai's pay hiked, now earns over Rs 6,300 crore
SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here
SSC JE Result 2026: Paper I result out at ssc.gov.in, know steps to check here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement