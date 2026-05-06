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TVK Chief Vijay's son Jason Sanjay unfollows him after Tamil Nadu Election win? Deets inside

TVK Chief Vijay's personal life is back in the spotlight, with social media speculation about his family, including unconfirmed reports of divorce and his son Jason’s Instagram activity. Details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 06, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

TVK Chief Vijay's son Jason Sanjay unfollows him after Tamil Nadu Election win? Deets inside
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Although TVK chief Thalapathy Vijay is shining in the political arena, his personal life remains in conflicted waters, with little public clarity on matters. The actor-turned politician has recently won the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with eyes set on his oath as the Chief Minister soon. However, his personal life continues to be in the spotlight. Most recently, several social media users have noticed that Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, doesn't follow Vijay on Instagram. However, it's unclear if he ever followed him or not. The observation coincided with the with reports of his divorce from Sangeetha Sornalingam. 

Who is Vijay's son, Jason?

Jason Sanjay is the elder of Vijay’s two children with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. Jason has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, though he has made occasional appearances at family events and film functions. In recent years, he has shown interest in filmmaking and has been reported to be pursuing studies and projects related to cinema.  For the unversed, Vijay tied the knot with Sangeetha Sornalingam in 1999.

Reportedly, Jason is set to make his debut as a director with the upcoming Tamil film titled Sigma, produced by Lyca Productions and starring Sundeep Kishan. Talking about his educational background, he pursued a diploma in filmmaking in Toronto, Canada, followed by a screenwriting course in London. As a child, he made a brief appearance alongside his father in the film Vettaikkaaran.

Vijay’s Personal Life: His wife Sangeetha, his rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan

Vijay has been married to Sangeetha Sornalingam, who comes from a Sri Lankan Tamil family based in the United Kingdom, for more than two decades. The couple got married in 1999 after Sangeetha, a fan of Vijay, met him during one of his film-related events. Amid this, speculation around Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's affair has surfaced multiple times; however, there is no official confirmation from either Vijay or Trisha Krishnan regarding any relationship beyond professional association. From his marriage to Sangeetha, Vijay has Jason Sanjay and his daughter Divya Saasha, who have mostly avoided the spotlight. While Divya has concentrated on her studies, Jason has decided to pursue a career in filmmaking.

After more than 20 years of marriage, Sangeetha had filed for divorce in February 2026. The divorce was filed in the Chengalpattu family court. In her divorce petition, Sangeetha reportedly said that she learned of Vijay's alleged extramarital affair in April 2021, which led to "deep emotional pain and mental suffering."Along with a request for housing and financial support, the petition allegedly mentions problems including infidelity, mental abuse, and loss of trust. The lawsuit is still pending in family court, and neither Vijay nor Sangeetha have made any public remarks about it.

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