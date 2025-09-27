Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

TVK chief Vijay is among highest-paid Indian actors, owns seaside mansion, expensive cars, his whopping net worth is Rs...

Thalapathy Vijay is one of India's highest-paid actors, earning around Rs 100 crore per film, along with income from brand endorsements. He lives a luxurious lifestyle, owning a beachside mansion in Chennai, and a collection of premium cars including a Rolls-Royce Ghost and BMW X5 among others.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Tamil superstar Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in early 2024, is now at the center of a huge controversy after a tragic incident at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, September 27, where over 30 people lost their lives. With massive blockbusters like Thuppakki, Mersal, Master, and Leo, Vijay has left a lasting mark on Tamil cinema, establishing himself over the past two decades as one of its most influential and commercially successful stars.

Vijay massive net worth, palatial mansion, and luxury car collection

Thalapathy Vijay is not only one of the most celebrated actors in Tamil cinema but also one of the highest-paid in India. His remuneration reportedly ranges between Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore per film, making him one of the top earners in the South Indian film industry. His massive box office appeal and loyal fan base allow producers to invest heavily in his projects, often resulting in record-breaking pre-release business through digital, satellite, and theatrical rights. In addition to his film earnings, Vijay also commands lucrative brand endorsements, although he keeps a relatively low profile compared to other mainstream celebrities.

Despite his reserved public image, Vijay leads a life of considerable luxury. He owns a stunning seaside mansion in Neelankarai, Chennai, which is known for its modern architecture and serene beachside location. His car collection reflects his taste for style and performance, including high-end vehicles like a Rolls-Royce Ghost, BMW X5, Audi A8, Mini Cooper, and a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue. While Vijay often maintains a grounded public persona, his assets and lifestyle reflect the stature and success he has achieved over his illustrious career.

Vijay final film is Jana Nayagan

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film appearance will be in his 69th movie, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Narain, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026, aligning with the Pongal festival celebrations.

