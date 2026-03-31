TVK chief Vijay files nomination for Tamil Nadu assembly elections, declares assets, know how rich he is, his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam's net worth

TVK chief Vijay has filed his nomination to contest from the Perambur seat at Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College (Autonomous) at Vyasarpadi on March 30. He has declared his wealth, investments, movable and immovable assets along with the financial portfolio of his wife Sangeetha.

TVK chief Vijay has filed his nomination to contest from the Perambur seat at Dr. Ambedkar Government Arts College (Autonomous) at Vyasarpadi on March 30, after his earlier declaration of contesting from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026. While filing the nomination, he declared total assets in his election affidavit, according to reports.

He has declared his wealth, investments, movable and immovable assets along with the financial portfolio of his family members like his wife Sangeeta Sornalingam, son Jason Sanjay, and daughter Divya Saasha.

How rich is Thalapathy Vijay?

He declared his total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore, and the amount also includes bank deposits over Rs 213 crore spanning many. The accounts affidavit mentions his assets in the form of high-end cars like one BMW 530, a Toyota Lexus, a Toyota Vellfire, and a BMW i7, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The movable assets include 883 grams of gold, and a two-wheeler in his name and 3,132 grams of gold and 134.91 karats of diamond in the name of his spouse. He has Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Sangeetha's net worth

As per the declaration, Vijay has Rs 25 crore in the form of FD in Indian Bank, Rs 40 crore in FD at Axis Bank, Rs 20 crore FD in HDFC Bank and 391 sovereigns of gold jewellery for his wife Sangeetha.

Alongside him, his wife, Sangeetha, declared individual assets worth Rs 15.76 crore, including movable property worth at Rs 15.51 crore and immovable property with a value of Rs 25 lakh. She also holds cash worth Rs1 lakh. In their personal lives, Sangeetha had, by the end of February, filed for divorce from Vijay, accusing him of being involved in an extramarital relationship with a female co-star.

His children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha have around Rs 4 lakhs total in their accounts.