TVK Chief and actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce after 25 years of marriage; claims adultery, cruelty

Trouble deepens for South actor Vijay as TVK Chief's personal life has come under the scanner after wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed a divorce petition. The couple, who married in August 1999, has hit a rough patch after over 25 years of marriage. Sangeeta claimed that Vijay was involved in extra-marital relationship with an actress.

