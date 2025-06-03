Vibhu Raghave passed away at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a while.

Actor Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave, known by his stage name Vibhu Raghave, passed away on June 2 in Mumbai. He had been fighting Stage 4 neuroendocrine colon cancer since 2022, battling the illness for nearly three years.

Vibhu Raghave passed away at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a while. The news of his death was confirmed by his close friends from the industry, including Simple Kaul and Addite Malik.

In a touching statement, Vibhu Raghave’s family and friends remembered him in a heartfelt message, "The purest soul, a beacon of strength & positivity. His smile could light up any room & his presence alone made everything feel better. He faced life with unmatched grace & left behind a love that will never fade. He will be deeply missed. Always (sic)."

Vibhu Raghave's funeral is scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoon in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari suburb.

Vibhu Raghave appeared in several television shows over the years, including Saavdhaan India, Rhythm, and Suvreen Chawla. However, it was his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, alongside Aneri Vajani, that brought him recognition and made him a familiar face in the world of television.

In February 2022, Vibhu Raghave revealed through a video on social media that he had been diagnosed with cancer. From that point on, he regularly shared updates about his health and treatment, giving fans a glimpse into his tough journey. Despite the challenges, he remained strong and positive, promising to fight the illness with all his strength and never give up.

Just a month ago, Vibhu’s close friends from the television industry, Simple Kaul, Karan Veer Mehra, and Addite Malik, had come forward to ask people to support his cancer treatment. They had urged fans and well-wishers to help in any way they could during his difficult time.