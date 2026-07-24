Tusshar Kapoor slams 50 vanity vans on Welcome To The Jungle set, calls it Narcissism

Tusshar Kapoor called out Bollywood’s entourage culture after seeing 50 vanity vans on Welcome To The Jungle sets, saying spending driven by ego is 'narcissism'.

After seeing around fifty vanity vans parked during the filming of Welcome to the Jungle, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor has spoken out against the burgeoning entourage culture and Bollywood's escalating production expenditures. He stated that although performers' comfort is important, ego-driven spending must end to foster creativity.

'It took 5 minutes to reach my vanity van'

Tusshar remembers being astounded by the size of the set in an interview with Screen. 'We had to go through this enormous line of vans when I would arrive on set, and it would take five minutes to reach our vanity van,' he remarked. 'I used to wonder what the daily cost would be for so many vans and everyone's staff just by looking at these vans.'

With a big ensemble cast that included Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, and Akshay Kumar, Ahmed Khan's film was shot over an extended period of time. Khan was 'adamant that he needed everybody in every shot,' according to Tusshar and he didn't reduce the cast even after a year of filming. 'I used to question whether having so many performers and doing so much kharcha was truly worthwhile. Ahmed was determined, so he persevered and completed the movie.

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'Comfort is fine, but not narcissism'

Tusshar made it clear that he is not opposed to spending money on necessities. According to him, in order for performers to perform at their best in a visual medium, they require room, comfort, hairstylists and makeup artists.

'There has to be a balance. Some of that cost, even if it feels a little excessive, is required, but there is a limit. It shouldn’t go beyond the basic requirement of vanity to a point where it becomes narcissism. It should not be done to satisfy your ego. That’s not good.' He added that when resources are used to reflect on screen, the investment is justified. But when expenses come from 'megalomania' and leave producers with losses, they need to be cut.