We often hear that Indian creators are taking inspiration or copying international content. But music composer Devi Sri Prasad claimed that his song Oo Anatava is been copied by an international artiste, and the internet can't keep calm.

In 2021, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise became a pan-India blockbuster, and a major contribution towards the success also goes to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her song, Oo Antava. Samantha's sizzling moves, sexy avatar, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP)'s peppy composition made the song a nationwide rage. Three years after Oo Antava, in 2024, a Turkish pop star, Atiye (Deniz Atiye Yılmaz), released her single, Anlayana. The song has suddenly started making headlines, as DSP claimed that Anlayana is copied from Oo Antava. DSP's statement has made headlines, as he's planning to take legal action against the international music label.

What did Devi Sri Prasad say about Oo Antava plagiarism?

In a recent event, DSP interacted with fans and the media. He shared how quickly he composed Oo Antava, and now it's been 'copied by an English singer'. "You’ve all enjoyed the ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa. I created that song in five minutes while working in my studio. There is no place on this Earth where that song hasn’t been played, and now an English singer has copied the song,” he said. DSP further shared his next step, "I am thinking about filing a case against them and what to do. But I am proud that our Telugu song has been copied."

Watch the viral Anlayana ​

Netizens' reaction to Anlayana being copied from Oo Antava

Though DSP didn't name the singer or the song's name, his fans are convinced that he's talking about the Turkish song, Anlayana. His statement went viral, and netizens dropped a music video of Anlayana and shared their thoughts. A netizen wrote, "That’s not Hollywood. By the way, if Hollywood and western music bands start suing indian for copying their content, then we have to pay them back for decades." Another netizen wrote, "You all can copy every song from Hollywood and call it 'inspired'." One of the netizens told DSP, "Your song is a copy of the Kannada album song Cotton Candy... Chandan Shetty composition." For the unversed, DSP also composed music for Pushpa 2: The Rule, and it was appreciated among the masses.