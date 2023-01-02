‘Tunisha Sharma’s mother tried to strangle her own daughter’: Sheezan Khan’s family launches fresh allegations

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan (File photo)

The case regarding the death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma is taking new twists and turns each day, with prime accused Sheezan Khan’s family coming out with fresh allegations against Sharma’s mother, saying that she tried to strangle her own daughter.

Arrested actor Sheezan Khan’s family and legal team on Monday issued a clarification against the allegations of ‘love jihad’ in the death of Tunisha Sharma, saying that they “never forced her to embrace Islam” as a culture, as opposed to the allegations put against Khan by Sharma’s family.

Khan’s family - sisters Falaq and Shafaz, mother Parveen, and lawyer Shailendra Mishra - rubbished Vanita Sharma’s claims made on December 30, that they were pressuring her to convert to Islam, and that she had started sporting a ‘hijab’ against her wishes.

Earlier, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle Pawan Sharma claimed that Sheezan’s family took her to a dargah and asked her to wear a hijab, a claim which has now been dismissed by the Khan family during a press conference.

They further alleged that Vanita Sharma was forcing Tunisha to work though she was suffering depression. They claimed that the relations between the mother and daughter were strained, and that Vanita was putting mental stress on her daughter.



"Tunisha was suffering from depression due to a childhood trauma.. She was made to sign up for two music videos though she was not interested... If her mother had not forced her to work and given her professional mental treatment on time, she would have been alive today," said Shafaq Khan, as per IANS reports.

They further claimed that Tunisha’s relations with her mom were strained and Vanita Sharma had allegedly once tried to strangle her daughter and even smashed her mobile phone. Vanita has also been accused of “controlling” Tunisha’s finances and not giving her enough money.

They also pointed out that Vanita Sharma`s claim of the Khans giving a dog to Tunisha was false as that German Shepherd dog actually belonged to her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal, the photo of that dog was taken in Chandigarh, though Tunisha desperately wanted a pet which could love her owing to her delicate mental status.

(With IANS inputs)

