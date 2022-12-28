‘Tunisha Sharma’s death 100 percent a case of love jihad’: Actor’s family points fingers at Sheezan Khan

TV actress Tunisha Sharma (File photo)

The death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma left the entire Indian television industry stunned, with the blame for her alleged suicide pointed towards her former boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan, who currently remains in police custody.

Days after her death, which is being revered as a suicide by the investigative authorities, Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma has pointed fingers towards Sheezan Khan, claiming that his niece’s death was a case of ‘love jihad’.

While speaking to the media agency India Today, Pawan Sharma called the Tunisha Sharma death case a case of love jihad, prompting police to investigate from that angle. He said, “I think this is 100 percent a case of love jihad. But I want the police to investigate this.”

Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of her TV show last week, and her death was ruled as a suicide during the preliminary investigations. However, no suicide letter was found and the police are also probing a murder angle in the case.

Soon after her death, Tunisha’s mother lodged an FIR at the Vasai police station, and her former partner Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide and sent to four days of police custody.

During the interrogation, Sheezan Khan said that he had broken up with Tunisha Sharma because they had a significant age difference and a religious divide, and the recent Shraddha Walkar murder case had spread an environment of disturbance across the country.

Replying to this, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan had said to the media that the despite the breakup, Sheezan Khan kept having lunch with the TV actress every day, and was in close touch with her. Claims are also being made that Tunisha and Sheezan had lunch the very same day she allegedly took her own life.

Tunisha Sharma had reportedly tried to commit suicide before as well, as claimed by Sheezan Khan when he had tried to end the relationship earlier.

