Tunisha Sharma death: Police reveal TV actress was not pregnant at time of death, died due to suffocation

TV actress Tunisha Sharma (File photo)

Soon after the tragic death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma, many media reports and social media users claimed that she was pregnant at the time of her death, and the pregnancy may have contributed to the reason for her alleged suicide.

Tunisha Sharma, who was an actress in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging inside a room on the set of the TV show, and her body was discovered by the crew members after they broke open the door late at night.

Tunisha was reportedly in a relationship with her co-actor Sheezan Khan, and the couple had broken up just a few weeks before her death. Reports claimed that she was pregnant at the time of her death, and the baby’s father was Sheezan Khan.

The police have put a stop to these rumours and clarified that the 21-year-old actress was not pregnant at the time of her death. Tunisha’s post-mortem and autopsy reports were released by the JJ Hospital in Mumbai, which rubbished all claims of the actress being pregnant.

According to the autopsy reports, the cause of the death of Tunisha Sharma has been specified as suffocating, and she was not pregnant at the time of death. Reports have also said that Tunisha did not use to take any drugs.

The FIR filed by Tunisha’s mother claims that Sheezan Khan had pushed her daughter to end her life. Khan has been arrested by the police on the charges of abetment to suicide and has been sent to four-day custody, currently being interrogated by the police.

While Tunisha Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of the TV show set, no suicide note was discovered at the site. The police are investigating her death from both angles – murder and suicide.

Parth Zutshi, another of Tunisha's co-stars, was questioned by the police regarding her death on Sunday, where he refused to comment on her relationship with Khan. Zutshi said, “I was called for questioning by police and was asked general questions. I can't comment on her relations, I don't have any idea, it was her internal matter.”

