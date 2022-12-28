Kangana Ranaut calls Tunisha Sharma's death 'a murder', requests PM Narendra Modi to take action

File Photo

Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to TV star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case and called it a ‘murder’. She requested honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make strong laws against ‘polygamy without consent.’

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally. When it is revealed to her, her reality starts to wrap, distort itself, shift shape to fit in the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner."

She further added, "Every incidence, each experience she associates with beauty and love starts to replay in her mind slowly blending dream, reality, imagination all in one in order to fit in the brutality of a betrayal… even presently she doesn’t know what to believe or not believe anymore… She can’t trust her own perception. In such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life… please know she didn’t do it alone… it’s a murder."

In her next Instagram story, she wrote, “Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offence. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offence," said Kangana.

She added, "We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine. A land, where women are not safe, is destined to doom. I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji... Like Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial."

Read|‘Tunisha Sharma’s death 100 percent a case of love jihad’: Actor’s family points fingers at Sheezan Khan