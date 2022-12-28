Search icon
Tunisha Sharma death: CCTV footage shows ex boyfriend Sheezan Khan taking late-actor to hospital after suicide attempt

Tunisha Sharma is seen in the CCTV footage being quickly taken by a man, as Sheezan Khan and another woman walk alongside him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

As the police investigate Tunisha Sharma's death, a CCTV footage has surfaced revealing the late actor being carried to a hospital in Naigaon, Maharashtra, by Sheezan Khan and two other. According to reports, TV star Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on the Palghar set in Maharashtra.

Sheezan Khan has been taken into custody on suspicion of aiding suicide. As per media reports, both were in a relationship, which they reportedly ended 15 days before Tunisha Sharma's death last week. Tunisha Sharma is seen in the CCTV footage being quickly taken by a man, as Sheezan Khan and another woman walk alongside him.

According to reports, the hospital where Tunisha Sharma was taken from the sets is seen in the CCTV footage. She was taken to the hospital by the crew members, according to Surendra Pal, a doctor at the Naigaon hospital. When doctor checked her, the 20-year-old actore was already dead.

 

 

Sheezan Khan's claim on Tunish Sharma death

Sheezan Khan made the shocking claim that Tunisha Sharma attempted suicide a few days before she was discovered hanging on the sets. A police source quoted Sheezan Khan as saying, "Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her."

According to ANI, the actor told the police that he ended his relationship with Tunisha Sharma because he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar," which was allegedly committed by her live-in boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala.

READ | Tunisha Sharma death: Actor's family reveals she was depressed, 'had anxiety attacks 10 days ago'

Tunisha family's allegations

However, Tunisha Sharma's uncle, Pawan Sharma, revealed that she became very stressed when she discovered Sheezan Khan had been hanging out with other women. Tunisha's uncle said,  "Both ate at the makeup room. No one knows what happened after that. We got a call asking us to come," NDTV reported.

He refuted Sheezan Khan's claims that Tunisha Sharma attempted suicide in the two weeks prior to her body being discovered on the set. "Never, never. She never tried to commit suicide," Pawan Sharma noted. "She was in a lot of stress. That's why her mother was worried about her," Pawan Sharma added.

READ | TV star Tunisha Sharma's last Instagram post talks about 'not giving up', hours before her suicide

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

