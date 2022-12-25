Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Tunisha Sharma death: Actress, boyfriend Sheezan Khan broke up 15 days ago, FIR reveals

Revelations in the FIR filed in the case have confirmed that Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan were in a relationship.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Tunisha Sharma death: Actress, boyfriend Sheezan Khan broke up 15 days ago, FIR reveals
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | File Photo

Actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested in an abetment to suicide case after her death on Saturday. The FIR filed in the case has revealed that the co-actors were in a relationship.

The couple split 15 days ago when Sheezan broke up with Tunisha. The actress was tense due to the break up and was depressed due to it, it was further revealed. This led her to take the unfortunate step, as per the police.

21-year-old actress Tunisha allegedly committed suicide on the set of a TV show in Mumbai’s Vasai area on Saturday. The police had registered a case against her 27-year old co-actor Sheezan Khan based on a complaint by Tunisha’s mother. 

Sheezan M Khan was booked for abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306. He was subsequently arrested.

READ | Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sheezan Khan, her rumoured boyfriend and co-star? Why has he been arrested?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.