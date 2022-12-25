Tunisha Sharma death: Actress, boyfriend Sheezan Khan broke up 15 days ago, FIR reveals

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan | File Photo

Actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested in an abetment to suicide case after her death on Saturday. The FIR filed in the case has revealed that the co-actors were in a relationship.

The couple split 15 days ago when Sheezan broke up with Tunisha. The actress was tense due to the break up and was depressed due to it, it was further revealed. This led her to take the unfortunate step, as per the police.

21-year-old actress Tunisha allegedly committed suicide on the set of a TV show in Mumbai’s Vasai area on Saturday. The police had registered a case against her 27-year old co-actor Sheezan Khan based on a complaint by Tunisha’s mother.

Sheezan M Khan was booked for abetment of suicide under Indian Penal Code Section 306. He was subsequently arrested.

READ | Tunisha Sharma death: Who is Sheezan Khan, her rumoured boyfriend and co-star? Why has he been arrested?