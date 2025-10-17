'Tune itna jhoot bola ki...': Shehbaz Badeshah reads Tanya Mittal's 'letter' from home; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More can't stop laughing

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Tejaswi Yadav vs Tej Pratap Yadav: Who is richer?

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide

Jains in this Indian state buy 186 luxury cars in one mega deal for Rs...; get Rs 210000000 discount

Nagpur woman faces backlash after teaching people to eat samosa using cutlery

Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know

Australia batter who once played with Virat Kohli at RCB reveals horrific battle with cancer: 'Lost all hair, was taking steroids'

Russia's Putin issues BIG statement day after phone call with Trump: 'Moscow open to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed former India captain to achieve stunning 10kg weight loss

Rohit Sharma’s fitness transformation: How criticism of airport images pushed fo

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor should know

Diwali 2025 muhurat trading: Check date, timings, key details every investor sho

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Tune itna jhoot bola ki...': Shehbaz Badeshah reads Tanya Mittal's 'letter' from home; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More can't stop laughing

The promo showcased Shehbaz hypothetically reading a letter sent by Tanya Mittal’s parents. Reading the hypothetical letter, Shehbaz said it was written by Tanya’s father, who humorously claimed: "Jitne humne paisa kamaya, woh saara gawah diya kyunki tune itna jhoot bola…"

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:49 PM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

'Tune itna jhoot bola ki...': Shehbaz Badeshah reads Tanya Mittal's 'letter' from home; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More can't stop laughing
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 19 was an emotional one; however, the upcoming episode promises to be full of laughter, as Shehbaz Badeshah adds a humorous twist to the letter task. A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Maahaul hua bright aur phata jokes ka dynamite, jab Shehbaz ne apne andaaz mein padha Tanya ka khat.”

The promo showcased Shehbaz hypothetically reading a letter sent by Tanya Mittal’s parents. Reading the hypothetical letter, Shehbaz said it was written by Tanya’s father, who humorously claimed: "Jitne humne paisa kamaya, woh saara gawah diya kyunki tune itna jhoot bola… ki humaare paas jitna bhi tha, saara le gaye. (All the money we earned, we lost it because you lied so much… whatever we had, you took it all.)This made housemates Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More laugh.

Shebaz then went on to read the part hypothetically written by Tanya’s mother. Shehbaz said: "Mummy tumhari bol rahi hoon beta! iske baad saariyan aani band ho jayegi kyunki humaare khud ke kurte bikne mein aa gaye hain. Beta, tu baklava bol rahi hai Dubai ka. (Mom, I’m telling you, son, after this, all the sarees will stop coming because our own kurtas have started coming for sale. Son, you’re talking about baklava from Dubai.)”

"Dubai hum kabhi khud nahi gaye, toh Dubai ka baklava kaise khaate? Passport abhi kisi ka bana nahi. Beta, usko passport nahi kehte, usko gas ki copy kehte hain. (We ourselves have never been to Dubai, so how would we eat baklava from Dubai? No one has a passport yet. Son, it’s not called a passport, it’s called a copy of the gas connection.)” "Dusri baat, tu bol rahi thi Taj Mahal ke aage tu coffee pe leti hai. Coffee humne tujhe kabhi ghar mein nahi pilayi. Agar dusron ke ghar mein coffee banti hai… bahar jaakar smell le lete ho ki kya coffee tasty hai ya nahi. Dhyaan rakh, tu apna. (Secondly, you were saying that you drink coffee in front of the Taj Mahal. We have never made you drink coffee at home. If coffee is made at someone else’s house… you go outside and just smell it to see if it’s tasty or not. Mind your own business.)

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been published by DNA staff but is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT giant has to say
TCS employee rants about 'no Diwali leave policy', here's what Ratan Tata's IT..
Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other details
Diwali 2025: SC allows use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR, check timings, other
After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to discuss war in Ukraine
After 'productive' phone call, Trump to meet Putin in Hungary to try to...
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, arrears to be paid in...
Diwali gift for govt employees of this state, dearness allowance hiked by 3%, ar
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs 10 crore film, it still flopped, earned just Rs…, movie was…
Hema Malini once got intimate with co-actress, did bold kissing scene for Rs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE