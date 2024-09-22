Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve says he won't return for film's sequel, pens exit note: 'I have no...'

Twitter
Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve comments come after the re-release of Tumbbad, which originally hit the screens in 2018, in theatres on September 13.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve says he will not be part of the critically acclaimed film's upcoming sequel, days after lead star and producer Sohum Shah announced the continuation of the franchise.

The filmmaker's comments come after the re-release of Tumbbad, which originally hit the screens in 2018, in theatres on September 13. According to him, Barve has been working on a trilogy of films, comprising Tumbbad, Pahadpangira and Pakshitirtha.

Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve says he will not be part of the critically acclaimed film's upcoming sequel, days after lead star and producer Sohum Shah announced the continuation of the franchise. The filmmaker's comments come after the re-release of Tumbbad, which originally hit the screens in 2018, in theatres on September 13.

According to him, Barve has been working on a trilogy of films, comprising Tumbbad, Pahadpangira and Pakshitirtha. "For decades I worked on this insane trilogy with many producers changing in between. First was the greed of patriarchy. My personal and much darker version of father, son and the holy ghost.

"Second deals with the dawn of feminism and holier than holy satipratha - 'Pahadpangira'. Third, the end of this trilogy will be 'Pakshitirtha'. That's all I have to say for now," he wrote in an X post on Saturday night. The director wished luck to Shah and co-director Adesh Prasad for the follow-up of Tumbbad, which was announced a day after the movie was re-released in theatres.

"I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for 'Tumbbad II'; I have no doubt it will be an outstanding success." Shah left a comment on Barve's post congratulating the filmmaker for his upcoming projects. "Congratulations mere bhai for Gulkanda and Raktabrahmand or jaldi Sai shuru kar de pahadpangira. Maza aayega (sic)" he wrote.

The director said: "I am always there for you. thanks for everything", to which Shah replied, "Likewise". In the post, Barve also said he plans to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025 after completing work on Gulkanda Tales and Raktabramhand.

Tumbbad is a horror fantasy feature film, produced by Sohum Shah Films. Set in a Maharashtra village, the film explores Vinayak Rao's (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

By Friday, Tumbbad had collected Rs 13.44 crore net in its re-run at the domestic box office, surpassing its collection back when it was released in 2018.

