Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi says Rishab Shetty's Kantara celebrates ‘toxic masculinity'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara doesn't seem to have impressed Anand Gandhi. People have drawn comparisons to the director's critically praised film Tumbbad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

Anand Gandhi/Instagram

Rishab Shetty's Kantara doesn't seem to have impressed Anand Gandhi. After witnessing the brand-new Kannada movie, many people have drawn comparisons to the director's critically praised film Tumbbad (2018) and Ship of Theseus (2013), but the director insists that Kantara is nothing like his Tumbbad. 

Anand wrote on Twitter, “Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these.” 

Reacting to this, one under wrote, “Kantara depicts the journey from debauchery to enlightenment, the nativism playing an enabling role. Tumbbad is the exact opposite- a glorification of debauchery and stereotyping of the natives. You’re right - Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad.” 

A user asked ‘what is wrong with masculinity?’ to which he replied, “Nothing wrong with masculinity. When violence, predation, and bullying are privileged as the celebratory aspects of masculinity or for that matter humanity, that cognisance is necessary.” 

A third wrote, “The difference in the box office performance of the 2 movies tells us the kind of country we are though. Also encourages more Kantaras to be made if one wants to succeed monetarily.” 

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was premiered on September 30 and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback from viewers for its plot and stunning cinematography. Kantara, which is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, centres on the Kambala champion Shetty (Rishab), who engages in combat with a moral Forest Range officer. 

Kantara, a Hombale Films production, features south actor Kishore as well as Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and other leading actors. While the movie received positive reviews and made more than 400 crore at the box office, some people have criticized the sequences in which the lead actor, Shiva, bullies a woman into falling in love with him and acts like a violent village rowdy. 

