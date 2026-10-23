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Tum Mere Ho Review: Gurmeet Choudhary’s Power-Packed Performance inThis Love Story Special

Cast: Gurmeet Choudhary, Isha Malviya, Shaan R. Grover Director: Ashish Panda Producers: Debina Bonnerjee, Aarti S. Genre: Drama, Romance Duration: 1 hour 55 minutes Censor: U Release Date: 23 October 2026 Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

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Prakash Chand

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

Tum Mere Ho Review: Gurmeet Choudhary’s Power-Packed Performance inThis Love Story Special
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Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romantic drama Tum Mere Ho has arrived in cinemas this Friday. Blending love, betrayal, attraction and the complexities of relationships, the film brings together romance and a series of unexpected twists. Its songs have also been catching the attention of audiences. Here’s a closer look at this romantic tale.

Story

The film opens in Thailand, where Akash (Gurmeet Choudhary) is passionate about skydiving and runs his own skydiving company. Nisha’s (Anushka Luhar) father has invested in the business, and Akash is deeply in love with Nisha, considering her an important part of his life.

To surprise Akash, Nisha organises a party where she announces their engagement. However, the celebration takes an unexpected turn when Akash discovers Nisha with her lover. The revelation comes as a major shock, leaving him heartbroken. He decides to end his relationship with Nisha, return to India and attend his cousin’s wedding. For Akash, the trip also offers an opportunity to distance himself from a relationship that has left him deeply hurt.

At the wedding, Akash meets Tamanna (Isha Malviya) for the first time. Beautiful, bubbly and full of life, Tamanna catches his attention, and the heartbroken Akash gradually finds himself drawn towards her. However, Tamanna’s life is equally complicated, as she is in love with Sahil (Shaan Grover). As Akash and Tamanna get to know each other, a new chapter unfolds, bringing emotions, complicated relationships and the possibility of love into their lives. Will Akash be able to overcome his past and trust love again? And will Tamanna

 

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