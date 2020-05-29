‘Tujhse Hoti Hai Subha': Delhi-based band Twin Strings launches first original of 2020

Twin Strings, an upcoming boy band of four engineers-turned-musicians, have launched their latest original track ‘Tujhse Hoti Hai Subha' which would remind people of their loved ones during the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

The band describes its first original of 2020 as a "cute country n beach vibe romantic track that will apart from making you remember your someone special put your feet to the taps."

The song has been written, composed and produced by the band itself and is available on most of the popular audio streaming platforms.

You can watch the music video here:

Speaking on the release of their new original, Twin Strings said in a statement “We are very excited on the release of our second original- Tujhse Hoti Hai Subha. Over the next few years, we will be releasing many originals besides the covers we do. We are extremely thankful to all our fans who have given us unconditional support and love over the years and look forward to their continued support for our future releases too.”

The Delhi-based band has a good presence on YouTube with over half a million subscribers and more than 60 million views on the platform. One of their video on YouTube even touched 10 million-mark.

Their first original ‘Dhalti Rahe’ was released in 2019 and has over 1 million views on Youtube. They have also collaborated with various prominent celebrity singers, YouTubers as well as the Indian Army.

The four members of the band manage various aspects of music - from creating melodies to producing videos - themselves and have come a long way in their journey from engineering to music, transferring their passion into profession.

Sahil Kr, the keyboard player of the group, also doubles up as the music producer while guitarist Sagar Kr is the video producer of the group. Lead vocalist Manav is also a music producer and percussionist Mohit Deen is the group's mixing engineer.