"Tu hai Wahi" the melodious song that took people's hearts by a storm

It was the season of love in October 2021, when the heart wrenching song “Tu Hai Wahi” was released. The song featured Shezali Sharma & Abhiishek Mohta as the main leads. Sung by Asif Javed, the melancholy lyrics had made it feel like home for the listeners. Shezali Sharma is a very known face in the Television Industry, and along with her is the infamous “Once Upon Us” Author and popular Casting Director Abhiishek Mohta.

The song showcases the gut wrenching story of the protagonists by oscillating in between the past and the present, as the video begins in the present and takes the audience back to the times where the main leads were still a budding, young love.

The heart-moving lyrics paired with the euphonious tune has garnered a lot of attention from the youth. The lyric video on youtube has crossed over 1 lakh views since its release in October.

The protagonists of the movie are quite famous in their own sense, Abhiishek is expected to be seen in the upcoming bollywood movie "Icecream 2" and Shezali is going to be onscreen on an OTT platform. Furthermore, the director of the video, Deepank Sharma has also directed two short movies- Night trip & Badnaam galiyaan.

The writer of the lyrics, Chandrajit Kamble, has beautifully woven the words that have only added to the emotional depth of the song.

It is songs like these, that keep the spirit of bollywood alive in the hearts of youth, and that is exactly the reason why the song is still so reverent amongst the young and the old.

(Sponsored Feature)