TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari trends on Twitter after netizens find Tulsi Kumar's song 'Naam' copied from Darshan Raval

Tulsi Kumar's new music video 'Naam's teaser was unveiled, and soon after, netizens found it extremely similar to Darshan Raval's song 'Saari Ki Saari', which was a dedication to his fans. Right after, #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari started trending on Twitter.

Netizens, who were already upset with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, called out the music channel for blatantly copying Darshan's song tunes for Tulsi Kumar's upcoming track. "I finally cracked it guys! T-series' full form is "Taking whatever I want and calling it mine"-series," wrote a user while calling out T-Series.

Here are some other reactions:

#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari Management uska dekh lege but as a fan i am here for darshan aur hum share karege logo ko batayege ye original hai t series copy kiyapic.twitter.com/cK47XgVnLS — Ek Tarfa_EXO (@sheth_vishva) July 27, 2020

I personally believe, this is not just our fight. Tseries has used several artists' songs so far. It's unfair. It's unjust. Every music lover should come forward and speak up against it.#TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari#TseriesUsedSaariKiSaari — Darshan Raval OFC (@DarshanRavalOfc) July 27, 2020

I finally cracked it guys! T-series' full form is "Taking whatever I want and calling it mine"-series. #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari July 27, 2020

You know what's embarrassing? Darshan promoting Naam for you @TulsikumarTK (The one you copied, yeah). I hope you learn something from him :) #TheNaamIsSaariKiSaari #TseriesUsedSaariKiSaari — T. (@iTanjilaDR) July 27, 2020

Tulsi Kumar has collaborated with Milling Gaba and Jaani for the first time through their song 'Naam'. Meanwhile, Darshan Raval had recreated his own song 'Saari Ki Saari' recently as a tribute to coronavirus warriors. More so, Raval congratulated Tulsi on the song.

Talking about the song, Milind had mentioned, "This was a dream project for me. It took us around 9 months to create this beautiful song. I feel blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to make some kick-a** music with people who are so dedicated and passionate about their craft."