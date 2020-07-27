Trending#

#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari trends on Twitter after netizens find Tulsi Kumar's song 'Naam' copied from Darshan Raval

#TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari has been trending on Twitter after netizens found similarity between the Darshan Raval song and Tulsi Kumar's upcoming track named 'Naam'


Netizens find Tulsi Kumar's song 'Naam' copied from Darshan Raval

, YouTube

Updated: Jul 27, 2020, 07:33 PM IST

Tulsi Kumar's new music video 'Naam's teaser was unveiled, and soon after, netizens found it extremely similar to Darshan Raval's song 'Saari Ki Saari', which was a dedication to his fans. Right after, #TSeriesUsedSaariKiSaari started trending on Twitter.

Netizens, who were already upset with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, called out the music channel for blatantly copying Darshan's song tunes for Tulsi Kumar's upcoming track. "I finally cracked it guys! T-series' full form is "Taking whatever I want and calling it mine"-series," wrote a user while calling out T-Series.

Here are some other reactions:

Tulsi Kumar has collaborated with Milling Gaba and Jaani for the first time through their song 'Naam'. Meanwhile, Darshan Raval had recreated his own song 'Saari Ki Saari' recently as a tribute to coronavirus warriors. More so, Raval congratulated Tulsi on the song.

Talking about the song, Milind had mentioned, "This was a dream project for me. It took us around 9 months to create this beautiful song. I feel blessed and thankful to have the opportunity to make some kick-a** music with people who are so dedicated and passionate about their craft."