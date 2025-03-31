Kim Soo-hyun denies allegations of dating minor Kim Sae-ron, releases audio evidence and files lawsuit against her family.

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference on Monday to address allegations that he dated late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. Kim Soo-hyun denied the allegations, revealing an audio recording as proof, and disputed evidence presented by Kim Sae-ron's family.

Kim Soo-hyun admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron in 2020, when she was an adult, but denied any romantic involvement when she was a minor. He tearfully stated, "I never dated [Kim Sae-ron] when she was a minor... It is also untrue that the late actor resorted to a tragic decision because I turned away from her or the agency pressured her about repaying her debt."

To support his claim, Kim Soo-hyun played an audio recording of a phone call between the former CEO of Goldmedalist, Kim Sae-ron's former agency, and the CEO of Management Run, Kim Sae-ron's last agency. The conversation revealed that the agency was following standard procedures regarding Kim Sae-ron's debt repayment.

Kim Soo-hyun also questioned the authenticity of KakaoTalk messages released by Kim Sae-ron's family, which allegedly showed a romantic relationship between the two in 2016. He pointed out errors in the messages, including an incorrect date and age gap.

The actor expressed his willingness to accept criticism for his choices but emphasized that not everything presented as fact is true. He announced that he would take legal action against Kim Sae-ron's family for releasing unverified evidence.

The controversy began on March 10 when Kim Sae-ron's family claimed that Kim Soo-hyun dated their daughter from 2015 to 2021, starting when she was 15 years old. Kim Soo-hyun's agency initially denied the allegations but later admitted to a romantic relationship starting in 2019, when Kim Sae-ron was 19.

As the dispute escalated, Kim Sae-ron's family released more evidence, including a photo of a pantless man, speculated to be Kim Soo-hyun, washing dishes at Kim Sae-ron's house. They demanded an official apology from Kim Soo-hyun and the cancellation of his upcoming Disney+ drama "Knock-Off."

Kim Soo-hyun's agency filed a criminal complaint against the operator of the YouTube channel that released the evidence, and the actor has since been pulled from several advertising campaigns.

The controversy has sparked widespread attention and debate in South Korea, with many calling for accountability and truth in the entertainment industry. Kim Soo-hyun's press conference marked a significant development in the ongoing dispute, as he sought to clear his name and address the allegations directly.