Trishala Dutt opens up about why Sanjay Dutt couldn’t stay in US during Richa Sharma’s cancer battle: 'No one to lean on'

Trishala Dutt revealed that Sanjay Dutt travelled between India and the US during Richa Sharma’s cancer treatment due to his acting commitments. She also spoke about bullying, personal struggles and losing her mother at a young age.

Trishala Dutt recently opened up about the emotional struggles she faced growing up, including losing her mother, Richa Sharma, to brain cancer at a young age. She also explained why her father, actor Sanjay Dutt, could not stay in the US full-time during her mother’s treatment.

Trishala Dutt recalls a difficult childhood:

On the podcast Inside Thoughts Out Loud, Trishala Dutt spoke in a kind of rough way about memories from her childhood in the United States, like painful stuff that has stayed. She said from early on she dealt with bullying, mostly because of who she was, her Indian identity and then later it got worse once people figured out she was Sanjay Dutt’s daughter.

She went on to explain she often felt alone, like really alone, and she kept wishing she had one person to talk to, just someone who could listen, in those years. She also touched on how she lost her mother, Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 after battling a brain tumour.

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Why Sanjay Dutt travelled between India and the US:

Trishala shared that her mother was diagnosed with an aggressive grade 4 brain tumour in 1989. Around that time, Sanjay Dutt had to split his days between India and the US, mostly because of his acting schedule, and you know how it goes with commitments.

She said that even though her father wanted to be there for the treatment, it was kind of hard for him to keep himself away from work in India for too long. So basically, he would keep travelling back and forth, trying to balance his profession with family obligations, and it wasn’t easy for anyone.

Trishala also spoke about dealing with body image issues during her childhood. She admitted that she found comfort in food while coping with her mother’s illness, which led to weight struggles. According to her, many people expected her to look a certain way because she was a celebrity’s daughter.